Ooredoo Kuwait, the award-winning telecommunications leader, recently unveiled its latest and most exciting promotions for this year's Ramadan, presenting its customers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to upgrade their experience and explore a new world of endless 5G telecom offerings. Launched at the beginning of the holy month, Ooredoo's Ramadan campaign features a wide range of exclusive deals on its newest 5G routers, and latest iPhone/Samsung smartphones, with attractive offers on its 5G internet bundle subscriptions. Upholding its recent title as 'Best Telecommunications Provider in 2024', Ooredoo Kuwait is rewarding its customers throughout the entire Ramadan season, with competitive chances to enjoy its 5G-enhanced telecom and internet, with reliable super-speed connectivity beyond limits. Ooredoo's innovative set of Ramadan 2024 promotions was designed to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of all customer segments, with long-term payment facilities and additional value benefits. A trusted telecoms partner to its customers, Ooredoo is poised to make this year's Ramadan quite exceptional, with unbeatable offers to stay connected anytime, anywhere. RAMADAN PROMOTION 2024 | Smartphone Bundle For customers looking to purchase a new smartphone, Ooredoo is offering all Apple iPhone_15 and Samsung Galaxy_S24 devices at special promotional plans throughout Ramadan. The offer features two 'Ramadan Shamel' 5G subscription options, each provided with enhanced benefits. Starting at only 29KD monthly for a 24-month commitment plan, customers can enjoy the capabilities of a new iPhone15 or Galaxy_S24 device with unlimited local minutes and SMS, unlimited 5G internet, and unlimited roaming internet, plus 100 international minutes. Ooredoo is also providing all version and storage options for both devices, including the iPhone-15(/-Plus/-PRO/--PRO_MAX ) as well as the Galaxy_S24(/-PLUS/-ULTRA), with storage ranging from 128 GB to 1 TB. RAMADAN PROMOTION 2024 | 5G Device Bundle As for 5G internet upgraders, looking to enjoy unlimited superspeed internet, whether at home or wherever they go, Ooredoo Kuwait presents its 5G Free Router offers as part of its Ramadan promotion 2024. Because every customer segment is important to Ooredoo, the company offers a selection of the best and newest router devices in the market, varying in size and capacity to suit each customer's own needs and internet requirements. Ooredoo's Free 5G device bundle features two monthly 5G data plan options, both paid over a 24-month commitment, starting at 9KD + 24KD upfront, or 10 without upfronts. Ooredoo's advanced 5G routers include the CPE PRO5 or ZTE CPE for home internet, as well as the MIFI or ZTE MIFI portable 5G internet routers, for mobile internet anytime and anywhere. RAMADAN PROMOTION 2024 | 5G SIM only Ooredoo's exciting Ramadan offers on SIM cards cover most 5G mobile and internet plans with added value benefits. The Shamel Postpaid internet plans keep customers connected to their loved ones. Ooredoo's Ramadan promotion on the 'Shamel Internet' subscription plan features two shared SIM cards providing unlimited 5G internet at only KD 10 monthly - with 12 or 24-month commitment options. The Ooredoo Shamel 9, 14, and 25 postpaid plans, however, are offered in Ramadan with 4 months free in a 24-month commitment, and 2 months free in a 12-month commitment. Special benefits include 300GB to 1 TB 5G internet and both unlimited local minutes and SMS. Ooredoo's Shamel 14 and Shamel 25 Ramadan benefits, add 60 and 100 international minutes respectively. Shamel 25 comes complete with unlimited roaming internet. Alternatively for prepaid plans, Ooredoo's 'Ana Ramadan' offer running through the holy month, provides unlimited Ooredoo minutes, 1000 free local minutes, 500GB 5G internet, with special benefits including 5G renewal at KD 6/month. In addition to its attractive Ramadan offers, Ooredoo, as a leader in technology and innovation in the telecommunications field, understands its customers' vibrant and fast-paced lifestyles and the need for channels that facilitate quick access to desired services and offers with the highest efficiency and quality. Therefore, Ooredoo's Ramadan promotion items are available for purchase through online shopping at its digital store. Applying all terms and conditions for those offers, Ooredoo offers free delivery and free SIM activation services to guarantee customer satisfaction. In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait always seeks innovative means to reach all segments and categories of its customers, to meet their aspirations, earn their trust and maintain loyalty. Its exciting and rewarding promotional campaigns complement its continuous pursuit of providing communication services at the highest quality standards, with high and uninterrupted speeds. Ooredoo aims to empower its customers in this ever-evolving digital world, in line with its mission to enhance the lives and digital environment of its community. For more information on these amazing offers, Ooredoo welcomes its guests to visit the nearest branch or to visit the Ooredoo Kuwait online store: store.ooredoo.com.kw

