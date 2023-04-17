National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Upgrades User's Experience by Successfully Achieving “Advanced 5G” Technology

Ooredoo Kuwait, the fastest internet network in Kuwait, continues its constant development efforts across all aspects of operations, services, digital enhancement of its network, announced that it has successfully completed Advanced 5G technology by testing Two Carrier Aggregation (2CC CA) to deliver ultra-fast download speed over 3 Gbps. The test was conducted by aggregating connectivity from two large continuous 5G spectrum blocks operate in the Sub-6 GHz bands. The trail would deliver ultra-fast internet speeds over different types of commercial 5G smartphones and routers. The 5G Carrier Aggregation can provide superior data rates and enhanced capacity that can support connectivity for large number of consumer and enterprise devices in wider coverage areas with enhanced experience. Advanced 5G is a real game-changer in terms of improving efficiency of spectrum resources, enabling 5G standalone (SA), paving the way to next generation technologies, and offering extensive bandwidth required for Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (uRLLC) applications. Hassan El Chami, Ooredoo Kuwait Chief Technology Officer, stated: "Ooredoo Kuwait continues to trial Advanced 5G innovative and cutting-edge technologies to enhance network performance and improve customer experience. Advanced 5G, using 5.5G improves 5G service coverage and delivers ultra-fast data rates which allows more customers to access Ooredoo Kuwait cutting-edge network with upgraded experience. Aggregation of multiple spectrum bands will be a key milestone towards achieving high-performing 5G network supporting digital transformation requirements across wide range of industries." Ooredoo Kuwait maintains its position as the fastest mobile network provider in Kuwait. The company targets to continuously expand its network capabilities with state-of-the-art industry leading technologies to maintain its position fastest network and best provider of mobile experience to its valuable consumers and enterprises. Ooredoo's ambitious strategy includes providing uninterrupted innovative digital solutions to its customers, and aims to enrich their digital experience by enabling them to keep pace with the acceleration in digital transformation in line with 2035 Kuwait Vision.