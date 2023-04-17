Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Kuwait
  Kuwait Stock Exchange
  National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.
  News
  Summary
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-15
1.065 KWD   +4.41%
National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Upgrades User's Experience by Successfully Achieving “Advanced 5G” Technology

04/17/2023 | 03:47am EDT
Ooredoo Kuwait, the fastest internet network in Kuwait, continues its constant development efforts across all aspects of operations, services, digital enhancement of its network, announced that it has successfully completed Advanced 5G technology by testing Two Carrier Aggregation (2CC CA) to deliver ultra-fast download speed over 3 Gbps. The test was conducted by aggregating connectivity from two large continuous 5G spectrum blocks operate in the Sub-6 GHz bands. The trail would deliver ultra-fast internet speeds over different types of commercial 5G smartphones and routers. The 5G Carrier Aggregation can provide superior data rates and enhanced capacity that can support connectivity for large number of consumer and enterprise devices in wider coverage areas with enhanced experience. Advanced 5G is a real game-changer in terms of improving efficiency of spectrum resources, enabling 5G standalone (SA), paving the way to next generation technologies, and offering extensive bandwidth required for Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) and Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (uRLLC) applications. Hassan El Chami, Ooredoo Kuwait Chief Technology Officer, stated: "Ooredoo Kuwait continues to trial Advanced 5G innovative and cutting-edge technologies to enhance network performance and improve customer experience. Advanced 5G, using 5.5G improves 5G service coverage and delivers ultra-fast data rates which allows more customers to access Ooredoo Kuwait cutting-edge network with upgraded experience. Aggregation of multiple spectrum bands will be a key milestone towards achieving high-performing 5G network supporting digital transformation requirements across wide range of industries." Ooredoo Kuwait maintains its position as the fastest mobile network provider in Kuwait. The company targets to continuously expand its network capabilities with state-of-the-art industry leading technologies to maintain its position fastest network and best provider of mobile experience to its valuable consumers and enterprises. Ooredoo's ambitious strategy includes providing uninterrupted innovative digital solutions to its customers, and aims to enrich their digital experience by enabling them to keep pace with the acceleration in digital transformation in line with 2035 Kuwait Vision.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 07:46:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 649 M 2 119 M 2 119 M
Net income 2023 40,0 M 131 M 131 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 4,69%
Capitalization 534 M 1 743 M 1 743 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 7,32%
Chart NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,07 KWD
Average target price 1,10 KWD
Spread / Average Target 3,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulaziz Yacoub Al-Babtain Chief Executive Officer
Fadi Kawar Chief Finance Officer
Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani Non-Executive Chairman
Hasan Al-Shami Chief Technology Officer
Omar Saleh Al-Bassam Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.-8.11%1 743
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-4.98%53 972
SOFTBANK CORP.2.02%53 686
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.24.58%29 864
MTN GROUP LIMITED2.61%12 996
DIGI.COM9.75%11 686
