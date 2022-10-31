National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo & MOHE Sign Partnership to Provide Students in the Scholarship Program with unique & exclusive bundles

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce digital innovative services in Kuwait, are continuously progressing and upgrading their services, packages and offers to exceed their customer expectations and provide both their customer base and the community with exclusive benefits to suit their everyday activities and lifestyles. Recently, Ooredoo Kuwait's CEO, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain met with the Ministry of Higher Education's Undersecretary, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, to sign a partnership agreement between Ooredoo and the MOHE with the presence of Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales, Essa Al-Moosa & Director of Corporate Affairs, Mishary Al-Abduljalil. This agreement's basis was to provide all scholarship students, both local scholarships and for those abroad, with customized bundles tailored to these students. As part of its slogan, "Upgrade You World", Ooredoo Kuwait funneled all of its core competencies and resources towards it's grounded strategic pillar that is to enhance the lives and upgrade its customer's experience with the brand by enhancing and tailoring products, services, offers and promotions to suit the needs of all segments in its customer base. Commenting on this exciting new partnership, Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait said, "Ooredoo's strategy aims to lay the foundations, lay the blue-print and upgrade digital infrastructures to aid the digital transformation to becoming the leading company in digitization and innovation in order to enrich the customer's lives. It is also important to mention that it is part of our corporate social responsibility as Ooredoo to cater to and provide our students with bundles that are of value during the academic stage of their lives. By doing so, we enrich the community and economy by creating digital inclusiveness. This partnership with the Ministry of Higher Education is a tangible reflection of our position as a national company with an economic and social position that's always supporting of all local, social, sporting and media related events". In turn, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Undersecretary of the MOHE thanked Ooredoo for the warm welcome and added, "I am proud of our cooperation with the leading telecommunications company in Kuwait, Ooredoo, for what they have shown and achieved in recent years. This partnership will indefinitely benefit the segments it is intended to cater to and is a gesture symbolic of the company's strategy and part of its corporate social responsibility to elevate and better the standards of living both from a social and economic scope".