National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Pays Tribute to Strong Accomplished Mothers and Women of Kuwait

Kuwait, Kuwait City: On the occasion of Mother's Day, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, honored the original intention of this special day by focusing on the wellbeing, health and beauty of mothers. As part of its campaign, Ooredoo collaborated with Floward, an online flowers and gifting company, and ensured delivering mothers a beautiful bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day, accompanied by a sentimental message that highlighted their inner and outer beauty as a gesture that would make them happy on their day. Ooredoo female employees had the lion's share too of Mother's Day, as the company spoiled them uniquely by collaborating with Nail Station female beauty salon and offered them different services at Ooredoo Tower. Boxes of chocolate and Arabic sweets, along with complementary vouchers from different outlets were also distributed to Ooredoo female employees. Ooredoo also launched a series of engaging contests on its official Instagram account, to reward its followers with a bottle of Vitajuwel. VitaJuwel is the modern interpretation of age-old traditions. Many cultures have been vitalizing their water with gemstones for thousands of years. VitaJuwel have rediscovered this knowledge with a contemporary, sophisticated approach with the aim of energizing water with the healing power of hand-picked gemstones. Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: "Women in Kuwait and the world have never stopped embracing society and engaging in different fields and spheres of life; proving their strong participation, efficient role and high value in societies. Mothers are a critical component of Kuwaiti society. Lovingly and responsibly, the Kuwaiti woman is the mother of all humankind, and thus, unquestionably the supreme mother nurturer." Alayoub further extended his appreciation to all the companies that participated in making this Mother's Day a day to remember including; Floward, OLE -a Kuwaiti coffee brand passionately crafted since 2019-, Nail Station beauty salon, Kuwait Aviation Services Company (KASCO), Biosphere Spa, VitaJuwel and Mazaya.