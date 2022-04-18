Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-17
1.072 KWD   -3.25%
02:15pNATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Celebrates its Partners in Success at its Annual Ramadan Ghabga
PU
02:14pNATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS K S C P : Ooredoo Pays Tribute to Strong Accomplished Mothers and Women of Kuwait
PU
03/31NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS K S C P : Ooredoo business highlights its latest cloud and cyber security solutions
PU
National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Pays Tribute to Strong Accomplished Mothers and Women of Kuwait

04/18/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
Ooredoo Pays Tribute to Strong Accomplished Mothers and Women of Kuwait 18 Apr 2022

Kuwait, Kuwait City: On the occasion of Mother's Day, Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, honored the original intention of this special day by focusing on the wellbeing, health and beauty of mothers. As part of its campaign, Ooredoo collaborated with Floward, an online flowers and gifting company, and ensured delivering mothers a beautiful bouquet of flowers on Mother's Day, accompanied by a sentimental message that highlighted their inner and outer beauty as a gesture that would make them happy on their day. Ooredoo female employees had the lion's share too of Mother's Day, as the company spoiled them uniquely by collaborating with Nail Station female beauty salon and offered them different services at Ooredoo Tower. Boxes of chocolate and Arabic sweets, along with complementary vouchers from different outlets were also distributed to Ooredoo female employees. Ooredoo also launched a series of engaging contests on its official Instagram account, to reward its followers with a bottle of Vitajuwel. VitaJuwel is the modern interpretation of age-old traditions. Many cultures have been vitalizing their water with gemstones for thousands of years. VitaJuwel have rediscovered this knowledge with a contemporary, sophisticated approach with the aim of energizing water with the healing power of hand-picked gemstones. Mijbil Alayoub, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: "Women in Kuwait and the world have never stopped embracing society and engaging in different fields and spheres of life; proving their strong participation, efficient role and high value in societies. Mothers are a critical component of Kuwaiti society. Lovingly and responsibly, the Kuwaiti woman is the mother of all humankind, and thus, unquestionably the supreme mother nurturer." Alayoub further extended his appreciation to all the companies that participated in making this Mother's Day a day to remember including; Floward, OLE -a Kuwaiti coffee brand passionately crafted since 2019-, Nail Station beauty salon, Kuwait Aviation Services Company (KASCO), Biosphere Spa, VitaJuwel and Mazaya.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 18:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 608 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 65,5 M 65,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 537 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 7,32%
Chart NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,07 KWD
Average target price 0,89 KWD
Spread / Average Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen James Collins Chief Financial Officer
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani Chairman
Hasan Al-Shami Chief Technology Officer
Fadi Kawar Chief Operating Officer
Omar Saleh Al-Bassam Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.71.79%1 813
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED8.31%55 101
SOFTBANK CORP.1.55%54 967
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-12.17%32 943
MTN GROUP LIMITED2.57%21 579
SAFARICOM PLC-6.98%12 240