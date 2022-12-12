Advanced search
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-10
1.184 KWD    0.00%
05:53aNational Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo business wins “Security Partner of the Year” award from Cisco
PU
12/07National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait announces the launch of Apple Pay through MyOoredoo App
PU
11/14National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : To ensure their customers are always satisfied
PU
National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo business wins “Security Partner of the Year” award from Cisco

12/12/2022 | 05:53am EST
Ooredoo business, your trusted technology partner for all your business solutions, has announced recently that it has been named the 'Security Partner of the Year 2022' by its reputable partner Cisco. This award comes as part of Ooredoo business' strategy to partner with leading global companies in order to address the business challenges in the market through the updated and distinguished security solutions. As part of the prestigious attendees to represent Ooredoo business, Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait received the award on behalf of Ooredoo. On this occasion, Al-Moosa said in a statement, "At Ooredoo, we are proud to receive this award from our partner Cisco. Our partnership with Cisco provides cybersecurity solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, data center solutions, cloud and computing, solutions tailored to meet the needs of companies in the market". He continued, "Ooredoo business, takes upon itself the responsibility of protecting its customer's information through sophisticated technological security advancements via its security solutions provided to enterprises. Our customers have always been at the forefront of all business related services & products. We provide solutions in different fields that are tailored to businesses to assist them reach their full potential, and now, we ensure that their success is safely secured, shielded and monitored. Ooredoo business will continue to provide security solutions that enable companies and government agencies to host applications and data within a secure virtual environment".

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 11 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 10:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 608 M 1 977 M 1 977 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 2,53%
Capitalization 593 M 1 930 M 1 930 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 7,32%
Managers and Directors
Abdulaziz Yacoub Al-Babtain Chief Executive Officer
Fadi Kawar Chief Finance Officer
Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani Non-Executive Chairman
Hasan Al-Shami Chief Technology Officer
Omar Saleh Al-Bassam Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.89.74%1 930
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED22.10%58 478
SOFTBANK CORP.1.86%51 349
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-35.93%24 133
MTN GROUP LIMITED-23.44%13 596
DIGI.COM-10.32%10 417