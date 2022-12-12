National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo business wins “Security Partner of the Year” award from Cisco

Ooredoo business, your trusted technology partner for all your business solutions, has announced recently that it has been named the 'Security Partner of the Year 2022' by its reputable partner Cisco. This award comes as part of Ooredoo business' strategy to partner with leading global companies in order to address the business challenges in the market through the updated and distinguished security solutions. As part of the prestigious attendees to represent Ooredoo business, Essa Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business and Consumer Sales at Ooredoo Kuwait received the award on behalf of Ooredoo. On this occasion, Al-Moosa said in a statement, "At Ooredoo, we are proud to receive this award from our partner Cisco. Our partnership with Cisco provides cybersecurity solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, data center solutions, cloud and computing, solutions tailored to meet the needs of companies in the market". He continued, "Ooredoo business, takes upon itself the responsibility of protecting its customer's information through sophisticated technological security advancements via its security solutions provided to enterprises. Our customers have always been at the forefront of all business related services & products. We provide solutions in different fields that are tailored to businesses to assist them reach their full potential, and now, we ensure that their success is safely secured, shielded and monitored. Ooredoo business will continue to provide security solutions that enable companies and government agencies to host applications and data within a secure virtual environment".

