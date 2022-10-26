Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
0.9940 KWD   +1.43%
06:28aNational Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Quarter 3 2022 Financial Results
PU
10/25National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Group reported EBITDA growth of 7 for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 earnings per share was 65 fils
PU
10/25National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Quarter 3 2022 Financial Results

10/26/2022 | 06:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.

Condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) and independent auditor's review report

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022

National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.

Condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Kuwaiti Dinars unless otherwise stated)

CONTENTS

PAGE(S)

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

1

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss

3

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

5

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

7 - 18

National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.

Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Kuwaiti Dinar unless otherwise stated)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Three-month period

Nine-month period

ended 30 September

ended 30 September

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

13

158,683

153,786

464,766

448,465

Other income

213

317

746

348

Network, interconnect, and other operating

158,896

154,103

465,512

448,813

(78,164)

(232,603)

expenses

(78,454)

(233,111)

Employee salaries and associated costs

(17,670)

(16,777)

(52,992)

(48,810)

Management fees expense

17

(4,032)

(4,187)

(13,101)

(12,254)

Depreciation and amortization

(32,394)

(35,977)

(98,087)

(109,073)

Finance costs

(2,159)

(2,517)

(6,368)

(8,106)

Finance income

874

696

2,420

1,946

Impairment losses on financial assets

(2,334)

(2,009)

(6,108)

(4,812)

Other losses - net

(1,050)

(1,112)

(2,720)

(2,741)

Profit before directors'

remuneration, contribution to

Kuwait Foundation for the

Advancement of Sciences ("KFAS"),

National Labour Support Tax

21,967

55,953

("NLST"), Zakat and income tax,

13,766

31,852

Directors' remuneration

(156)

(156)

(472)

(467)

Contribution to KFAS, NLST and Zakat

14

(468)

(265)

(1,116)

(501)

Profit before income tax

21,343

13,345

54,365

30,884

Income tax

(5,973)

(4,650)

(12,418)

(12,214)

Profit for the period

15,370

8,695

41,947

18,670

Profit attributable to:

11,986

6,456

32,786

13,421

Shareholders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

3,384

2,239

9,161

5,249

15,370

8,695

41,947

18,670

Basic and diluted earnings per share

24

65

(fils)

16

13

27

The accompanying notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial information

3

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 10:27:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
06:28aNational Mobile Telecommunications K : Quarter 3 2022 Financial Results
PU
10/25National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Kuwait Group reported EBITDA growth of 7 fo..
PU
10/25National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Th..
CI
10/24National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo business kick-off their ‘Ooredoo Cup ..
PU
08/31National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Gears Students for the Start of the School ..
PU
08/24National Mobile Telecommunications K : 2 World Cup tickets every day to one lucky winner O..
PU
07/28National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Kuwait Officially Launches New FIBER FTTR S..
PU
07/27National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Se..
CI
07/27National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Kuwait records strong performance of KD 112..
PU
07/27National Mobile Telecommunications K : Quarter 2 2022 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 608 M 1 959 M 1 959 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 64,4 M 64,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 3,02%
Capitalization 498 M 1 605 M 1 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 7,32%
Chart NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,99 KWD
Average target price 0,89 KWD
Spread / Average Target -11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulaziz Yacoub Al-Babtain Chief Executive Officer
Fadi Kawar Chief Finance Officer
Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani Non-Executive Chairman
Hasan Al-Shami Chief Technology Officer
Omar Saleh Al-Bassam Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.59.29%1 605
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED17.31%56 028
SOFTBANK CORP.-0.65%46 898
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-40.04%20 738
MTN GROUP LIMITED-27.86%12 217
SAFARICOM PLC-35.70%8 059