National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Quarter 3 2022 Financial Results
Condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) and independent auditor's review report
for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022
Condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Kuwaiti Dinars unless otherwise stated)
CONTENTS
PAGE (S )
Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information
1
Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
2
Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss
3
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
4
Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
5
Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows
6
Notes to the
condensed consolidated interim financial information
7 - 18
Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022
(All amounts are expressed in Kuwaiti Dinar unless otherwise stated)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Three-month period
Nine-month period
ended 30 September
ended 30 September
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
13
158,683
153,786
464,766
448,465
Other income
213
317
746
348
Network, interconnect, and other operating
158,896
154,103
465,512
448,813
(78,164)
(232,603)
expenses
(78,454)
(233,111)
Employee salaries and associated costs
(17,670)
(16,777)
(52,992)
(48,810)
Management fees expense
17
(4,032)
(4,187)
(13,101)
(12,254)
Depreciation and amortization
(32,394)
(35,977)
(98,087)
(109,073)
Finance costs
(2,159)
(2,517)
(6,368)
(8,106)
Finance income
874
696
2,420
1,946
Impairment losses on financial assets
(2,334)
(2,009)
(6,108)
(4,812)
Other losses - net
(1,050)
(1,112)
(2,720)
(2,741)
Profit before directors'
remuneration, contribution to
Kuwait Foundation for the
Advancement of Sciences ("KFAS"),
National Labour Support Tax
21,967
55,953
("NLST"), Zakat and income tax,
13,766
31,852
Directors' remuneration
(156)
(156)
(472)
(467)
Contribution to KFAS, NLST and Zakat
14
(468)
(265)
(1,116)
(501)
Profit before income tax
21,343
13,345
54,365
30,884
Income tax
(5,973)
(4,650)
(12,418)
(12,214)
Profit for the period
15,370
8,695
41,947
18,670
Profit attributable to:
11,986
6,456
32,786
13,421
Shareholders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
3,384
2,239
9,161
5,249
15,370
8,695
41,947
18,670
Basic and diluted earnings per share
24
65
(fils)
16
13
27
The accompanying notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial information
3
Sales 2022
608 M
1 959 M
1 959 M
Net income 2022
20,0 M
64,4 M
64,4 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
24,9x
Yield 2022
3,02%
Capitalization
498 M
1 605 M
1 605 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
441
Free-Float
7,32%
