National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Quarter 3 2022 Financial Results

for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022

Condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) and independent auditor's review report

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial information

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial information

(All amounts are expressed in Kuwaiti Dinars unless otherwise stated)

Condensed consolidated interim financial information (unaudited) for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022

National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.

Condensed consolidated interim financial information for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022

(All amounts are expressed in Kuwaiti Dinar unless otherwise stated)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Three-month period Nine-month period ended 30 September ended 30 September Note 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue 13 158,683 153,786 464,766 448,465 Other income 213 317 746 348 Network, interconnect, and other operating 158,896 154,103 465,512 448,813 (78,164) (232,603) expenses (78,454) (233,111) Employee salaries and associated costs (17,670) (16,777) (52,992) (48,810) Management fees expense 17 (4,032) (4,187) (13,101) (12,254) Depreciation and amortization (32,394) (35,977) (98,087) (109,073) Finance costs (2,159) (2,517) (6,368) (8,106) Finance income 874 696 2,420 1,946 Impairment losses on financial assets (2,334) (2,009) (6,108) (4,812) Other losses - net (1,050) (1,112) (2,720) (2,741) Profit before directors' remuneration, contribution to Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences ("KFAS"), National Labour Support Tax 21,967 55,953 ("NLST"), Zakat and income tax, 13,766 31,852 Directors' remuneration (156) (156) (472) (467) Contribution to KFAS, NLST and Zakat 14 (468) (265) (1,116) (501) Profit before income tax 21,343 13,345 54,365 30,884 Income tax (5,973) (4,650) (12,418) (12,214) Profit for the period 15,370 8,695 41,947 18,670 Profit attributable to: 11,986 6,456 32,786 13,421 Shareholders of the parent Non-controlling interests 3,384 2,239 9,161 5,249 15,370 8,695 41,947 18,670 Basic and diluted earnings per share 24 65 (fils) 16 13 27

The accompanying notes from 1 to 20 form an integral part of this condensed consolidated interim financial information

3