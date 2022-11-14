National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : To ensure their customers are always satisfied

To ensure their customers are always satisfied
13 Nov 2022
2022 has been a year of excitement and endless upgrades for Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, with a fully refreshed brand and a slogan, "Upgrade Your World", which stands true and resonates when reflecting upon their achievements and implementation of their set strategies. One of these strategies was Ooredoo's keenness in better serving, understanding and tailoring products to meet the needs of their customers. These efforts have proven valuable to the brand as they funneled their efforts in elevating and enhancing their digital infrastructure, services, promotions and products in order to give back to their loyal customer base and allow them to experience the brand in an unprecedented positive manner. Being The Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunication Operator for the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar, Ooredoo graciously provided all their customers attending the World Cup in Qatar with 100MB of free-roaming internet as they attend and experience the World Cup energy and excitement. This complimentary internet comes from Ooredoo's endeavor to ensure their customers' satisfaction is met and exceeded as a complimentary gesture for their continuous loyalty to the brand. Ooredoo Kuwait sought to elevate customer experiences while they enjoy the World Cup, along with the general rush brought forth by the tournament as it's the first of its kind to take place in the region, the 100MB complimentary internet is given to customers to ensure that their experiences are uninterrupted on a one of a kind telecommunications network. This initiative comes from Ooredoo Kuwait's unwavering pursuit to elevate customer experiences and its core strategy to provide their customer base with exclusive services, offers and products that exceeds expectation with an unrivaled digital experience. The 100MB daily of free roaming internet can be availed when Ooredoo customers land in Qatar from the 19th of November 2022 till the 19th December 2022.
Disclaimer
Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:01:02 UTC.