Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-12
1.072 KWD   +3.78%
04:02aNational Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : To ensure their customers are always satisfied
PU
11/08National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo business celebrates the Success of its ‘Ooredoo business Football Tournament'
PU
10/31National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo & MOHE Sign Partnership to Provide Students in the Scholarship Program with unique & exclusive bundles
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : To ensure their customers are always satisfied

11/14/2022 | 04:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
To ensure their customers are always satisfied
13 Nov 2022
2022 has been a year of excitement and endless upgrades for Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, with a fully refreshed brand and a slogan, "Upgrade Your World", which stands true and resonates when reflecting upon their achievements and implementation of their set strategies. One of these strategies was Ooredoo's keenness in better serving, understanding and tailoring products to meet the needs of their customers. These efforts have proven valuable to the brand as they funneled their efforts in elevating and enhancing their digital infrastructure, services, promotions and products in order to give back to their loyal customer base and allow them to experience the brand in an unprecedented positive manner. Being The Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunication Operator for the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking place in Qatar, Ooredoo graciously provided all their customers attending the World Cup in Qatar with 100MB of free-roaming internet as they attend and experience the World Cup energy and excitement. This complimentary internet comes from Ooredoo's endeavor to ensure their customers' satisfaction is met and exceeded as a complimentary gesture for their continuous loyalty to the brand. Ooredoo Kuwait sought to elevate customer experiences while they enjoy the World Cup, along with the general rush brought forth by the tournament as it's the first of its kind to take place in the region, the 100MB complimentary internet is given to customers to ensure that their experiences are uninterrupted on a one of a kind telecommunications network. This initiative comes from Ooredoo Kuwait's unwavering pursuit to elevate customer experiences and its core strategy to provide their customer base with exclusive services, offers and products that exceeds expectation with an unrivaled digital experience. The 100MB daily of free roaming internet can be availed when Ooredoo customers land in Qatar from the 19th of November 2022 till the 19th December 2022.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 13 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 09:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
04:02aNational Mobile Telecommunications K : To ensure their customers are always satisfied
PU
11/08National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo business celebrates the Success of its &lsq..
PU
10/31National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo & MOHE Sign Partnership to Provide Students..
PU
10/26National Mobile Telecommunications K : Quarter 3 2022 Financial Results
PU
10/25National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Kuwait Group reported EBITDA growth of 7 fo..
PU
10/25National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Th..
CI
10/24National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo business kick-off their ‘Ooredoo Cup ..
PU
08/31National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Gears Students for the Start of the School ..
PU
08/24National Mobile Telecommunications K : 2 World Cup tickets every day to one lucky winner O..
PU
07/28National Mobile Telecommunications K : Ooredoo Kuwait Officially Launches New FIBER FTTR S..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 608 M 1 975 M 1 975 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 2,80%
Capitalization 537 M 1 745 M 1 745 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 441
Free-Float 7,32%
Chart NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National Mobile Telecommunications Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,07 KWD
Average target price 1,00 KWD
Spread / Average Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Abdulaziz Yacoub Al-Babtain Chief Executive Officer
Fadi Kawar Chief Finance Officer
Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani Non-Executive Chairman
Hasan Al-Shami Chief Technology Officer
Omar Saleh Al-Bassam Chief Human Resources & Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.71.79%1 745
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED20.85%59 184
SOFTBANK CORP.2.17%50 354
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.-28.19%26 509
MTN GROUP LIMITED-20.77%14 114
SAFARICOM PLC-33.47%8 296