National Oilwell Varco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

October 26, 2020

HOUSTON--(BUSINESSWIRE)--Oct. 26, 2020-- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) today reported third quarter 2020 revenues of $1.38 billion, a decrease of seven percent compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 35 percent compared to the third quarter of 2019. Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 improved $38 million sequentially to $55 million, or -4.0 percent of sales, which included non-cash,pre-tax charges ("other items," see Other Corporate Items for additional detail) of $62 million. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) decreased $13 million sequentially to $71 million, or 5.1 percent of sales.

"Despite the sharp contraction in demand for oil and gas-related products and services caused by the global pandemic, our team's solid execution on cost reduction and working capital initiatives continues to exceed expectations, resulting in $323 million in cash flow from operations and a reduction in net debt to $339 million during the third quarter of 2020," commented Clay Williams, Chairman, President and CEO.

"While our third quarter bookings were light and market conditions remain challenging, we are seeing some encouraging signals in the marketplace. In North America, we believe drilling activity has bottomed and is likely to rise modestly from current levels. In our international markets, we are seeing more of our customers return to work and fewer COVID-19-related logistical disruptions. As a result, our Rig Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions segments have both seen significant increases in tendering activity, giving us confidence that order intake is likely to improve in the fourth quarter."

Wellbore Technologies

Wellbore Technologies generated revenues of $361 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18 percent from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 54 percent from the third quarter of 2019. The sequential decline in revenue was a result of a full quarter impact of sharp reductions in North American drilling activity that occurred during the second quarter and continued declines in international drilling activity. Operating loss was $50 million, or -13.9 percent of sales, and included $26 million of other items. Adjusted EBITDA was $21 million, or 5.8 percent of sales, as cost-savings initiatives limited decremental leverage (the change in Adjusted EBITDA divided by the change in revenue) to 26 percent.

Completion & Production Solutions

Completion & Production Solutions generated revenues of $601 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of two percent from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 17 percent from the third quarter of 2019. Operating profit was $25 million, or 4.2 percent of sales, and included $23 million in other items. Strong execution on international and offshore project backlogs partially offset declines in shorter-cycle businesses. Adjusted EBITDA decreased seven percent sequentially to $63 million, or 10.5 percent of sales.

New orders booked during the quarter totaled $169 million, representing a book-to-bill of 43 percent when compared to the $394 million of orders shipped from backlog. At September 30, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Completion & Production Solutions was $789 million.

Rig Technologies

Rig Technologies generated revenues of $449 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of six percent from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 31 percent from the third quarter of 2019. Lower sales of rig capital equipment and aftermarket parts and services were partially offset by higher project revenues in the segment's Marine Construction business, which continues to benefit from a growing number of offshore wind construction opportunities. Operating loss was $3 million, or -0.7 percent of sales, and included $12 million of other items. Adjusted EBITDA increased $14 million sequentially to $28 million, or 6.2 percent of sales.

New orders booked during the quarter totaled $57 million, representing a book-to-bill of 29 percent when compared to the $199 million of orders shipped from backlog. At September 30, 2020, backlog for capital equipment orders for Rig Technologies was $2.66 billion.

Other Corporate Items

During the third quarter, NOV generated $323 million in cash flow from operations and invested $49 million in capital expenditures. Additionally, NOV recognized $62 million in restructuring charges, primarily due to severance costs, facility closures and inventory reserves. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income.

On August 25, 2020, NOV completed a cash tender offer for $217 million of its 2.6 percent Unsecured Notes due 2022 using cash on hand. As of September 30, 2020, NOV had total debt of $1.82 billion, with $2.00 billion available on its primary revolving credit facility, and $1.49 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Significant Achievements

NOV posted several notable wins in the offshore wind market including an order for the design and jacking system for the first Jones Act wind turbine installation vessel and another order for the design package of a large wind turbine installation vessel.

NOV was awarded a 10-year service contract by a major international oil company for its proprietary hot oil thermal desorption unit (HTDU) to treat oily drilling waste from rigs and FPSOs. The fully-automated system is the only system that handles waste with higher liquid contents that do not require dilution and will treat processed solids to the point that the client can dispose on-site or re-use the offtake in civil projects. Thus, the system will safely reduce the customer's drilling fluid and handling expenses while also lowering its environmental footprint.

NOV introduced its Ideal™ eFrac offering to multiple customers and industry participants. The Ideal™ system is designed to accelerate the transition