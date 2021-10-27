اعلان الشركة الوطنية للبتروكيماويات عن النتائج المالية الأولية للفترة المنتهية في 2021

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The main reasons for the increase in net profit during the current quarter compared with the same quarter of last year is due the following: - Increase in Petrochem jointly managed projects shared profit due to an increase in products' prices.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The main reasons for the decrease in net profit during the current quarter compared with previous quarter is due the following: 1- decrease in Petrochem jointly managed projects shared profit due to a decrease in products' prices and increase in feedstock cost. 2- Reducing the Zakat provision for previous years by SR 94 million during the previous quarter.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The main reasons for the increase in net profit during the current period compared with same period from last year is due the following: 1- Increase in Petrochem jointly managed projects shared profit due to an increase in products' prices and depreciation of the Polystyrene unit value, during the same period from last year. 2- Reducing the Zakat provision for previous years by SR 94 million during the current period.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Emphasis of matter

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion We draw attention to Note 14 to the accompanying condensed interim financial statements, which sets out the impact of restatement on investments in Saudi Polymers Company ("SPCO") and Gulf Polymers Distribution Company ("GPDC") that were previously consolidated. Based on management's reassessment of the contractual arrangements between the shareholders, these investments should have been accounted for as investments in joint ventures using the equity method as the Company exercised joint control over these investments. Note 14 to the accompanying condensed interim financial statements also sets out the impact of this restatement to the respective: - statements of financial position as of 31 December 2020 and 1 January 2020 and statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2020. - condensed interim statements of financial position as of 30 June 2021 and 31 March 2021, and condensed interim statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the three-month and six-month periods ended 30 June 2021 and the three-month period ended 31 March 2021; and - 2020 comparative periods of these condensed interim financial statements.

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain figures of the prior year have been re-classified to conform to the current period presentation.