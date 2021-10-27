تعلن الشركة الوطنية للبتروكيماويات (بتروكيم) عن إبرامها لاتفاقية التنفيذ الملزمة مع &#

Announcement Detail

Further to the announcement made by the National Petrochemical Company ("Petrochem") on 21/2/1443H (corresponding to 28/09/2021G) in respect of signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding in relation to the exchange ratio and the structure to implement a securities exchange transaction with the Saudi Industrial Investment Group ("SIIG"), and the announcement made by SIIG on 21/03/1443H (corresponding to 27/10/2021G) regarding its firm intention to make a securities exchange offer in accordance with Article 17(e) of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations pursuant to which SIIG shall acquire all of Petrochem's shares which are not owned by SIIG in exchange for the issuance of new shares in SIIG to Petrochem's shareholders (the "Transaction"), Petrochem is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding implementation agreement on 21/03/1443H (corresponding to 27/10/2021G) with SIIG (the "Implementation Agreement"), pursuant to which Petrochem and SIIG have agreed to take the necessary steps to implement the Transaction in accordance with Article 26 of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations and the Rules on the Offer of Securities and Continuing Obligations issued by the board of the Capital Market Authority, as well as the terms and conditions set out in the Implementation Agreement. For the further details on the announcement, please refer to the attachment.