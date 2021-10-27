Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Saudi Arabia
  Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  National Petrochemical Company
  News
  Summary
    2002   SA12BG50V917

NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY

(2002)
تعلن الشركة الوطنية للبتروكيماويات (بتروكيم) عن إبرامها لاتفاقية التنفيذ الملزمة مع &#

10/27/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
The National Petrochemical Company (Petrochem) announces its entry into a binding implementation agreement with the Saudi Industrial Investment Group in relation to the acquisition by the Saudi Industrial Investment Group of all shares issued in Petrochem through a securities exchange transaction

Announcement Detail Further to the announcement made by the National Petrochemical Company ("Petrochem") on 21/2/1443H (corresponding to 28/09/2021G) in respect of signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding in relation to the exchange ratio and the structure to implement a securities exchange transaction with the Saudi Industrial Investment Group ("SIIG"), and the announcement made by SIIG on 21/03/1443H (corresponding to 27/10/2021G) regarding its firm intention to make a securities exchange offer in accordance with Article 17(e) of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations pursuant to which SIIG shall acquire all of Petrochem's shares which are not owned by SIIG in exchange for the issuance of new shares in SIIG to Petrochem's shareholders (the "Transaction"), Petrochem is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding implementation agreement on 21/03/1443H (corresponding to 27/10/2021G) with SIIG (the "Implementation Agreement"), pursuant to which Petrochem and SIIG have agreed to take the necessary steps to implement the Transaction in accordance with Article 26 of the Merger and Acquisition Regulations and the Rules on the Offer of Securities and Continuing Obligations issued by the board of the Capital Market Authority, as well as the terms and conditions set out in the Implementation Agreement.

For the further details on the announcement, please refer to the attachment.

Attached Documents [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

PETROCHEM - National Petrochemical Company SJSC published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 21:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 878 M 2 367 M 2 367 M
Net income 2021 1 352 M 360 M 360 M
Net cash 2021 933 M 249 M 249 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 24 576 M 6 552 M 6 552 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,72x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Petrochemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 51,20 SAR
Average target price 44,20 SAR
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fahad Abdullah Al-Theban Chief Executive Officer
Marzouq Mubarak Al-Shemmari Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Saud Ibrahim Al-Sayyari Chairman
Rasheed bin Rashad Al-Owain Independent Director
Ziad bin Mohammed Al-Shiha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY53.98%6 526
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION31.16%107 654
AIR LIQUIDE6.83%78 580
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.32%53 743
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.70.79%36 744
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.6.52%32 662