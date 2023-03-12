Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Portfolio Securities Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHFZ   JO3101811011

NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP

(MHFZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
0.8700 JOD   +1.16%
06:46aNational Portfolio Securities : Assembly Decision-(MHFZ)-2023-03-12
PU
03/02National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 03 02
PU
02/19National Portfolio Securities : G.a (mhfz) 2023 02 19
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Portfolio Securities : Assembly Decision-(MHFZ)-2023-03-12

03/12/2023 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-03-2023 12:38:41 PM

PM 12:38:41 2023-03-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Meeting

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of NATIONAL

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-03-12 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ

PORTFOLIO SECURITIES was held on 12:00 On 12-03-

ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ

2023 at zoom, the shareholders participation in the

%68.01 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺳﻭ

Assembly Meeting was 68.01%

-:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which was held on 29-03-

2022-03-29 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

2022

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

specified date

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

2022

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

on its financial statements

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

ended on

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

31-12-2022

2022-12

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Page 1 of 2

NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

directors to determine their fees

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors

ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ

RSM Jordan for the financial year 31-12-2023.And

-12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ RSM Jordan

authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmad Khalil

Ahmad Khalil :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

National Portfolio Securities PSC published this content on 12 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2023 10:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP
06:46aNational Portfolio Securities : Assembly Decision-(MHFZ)-2023-03-12
PU
03/02National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 03 02
PU
02/19National Portfolio Securities : G.a (mhfz) 2023 02 19
PU
02/12National Portfolio Securities Group Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended De..
CI
02/12National Portfolio Securities : Disclosure (MHFZ) 2023 02 12
PU
02/12National Portfolio Securities : Board Of Directors Decision-(MHFZ)-2023-02-12
PU
02/05National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 02 05
PU
01/04National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 01 04
PU
2022National Portfolio Securities : Disclosure (MHFZ) 2022 12 15
PU
2022National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2022 12 04
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,51 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net income 2021 0,12 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net cash 2021 2,08 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,13 M 4,41 M 4,41 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP
Duration : Period :
National Portfolio Securities Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haifa Jawdat Khalil Al-Alami Business Development Manager
Hassan Mohammed Hassan Mousa Finance Manager
Mohammad Bahjat Amin Al-Belbeisi Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Ja'far Naji Al-Shami Independent Non-Executive Director
Bassam Abdul Rahman Mahmoud Faroun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP14.47%4
MORGAN STANLEY8.45%151 459
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.38%115 586
CHARLES SCHWAB-29.50%108 145
CITIGROUP INC.7.45%93 959
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.40%40 583