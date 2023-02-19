National Portfolio Securities : G.A (MHFZ) 2023 02 19

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

The Board of Directors of NATIONAL PORTFOLIO

SECURITIES cordially invites you to attend the company's

Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be held at

12:00 on 12-03-2023 at zoom to discuss the following

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

the Company during the year 31-12-2022 along with its

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2022

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the