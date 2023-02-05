Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jordan
  Amman Stock Exchange
  National Portfolio Securities Group
  News
  Summary
    MHFZ   JO3101811011

NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP

(MHFZ)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-31
0.8000 JOD   +1.27%
National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 02 05
PU
National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 01 04
PU
National Portfolio Securities : Disclosure (MHFZ) 2022 12 15
PU
National Portfolio Securities : Trading (MHFZ) 2023 02 05

02/05/2023 | 02:10am EST
NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 02-02-2023 03:01:00 PM

PM 03:01:00 2023-02-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2023-01-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2023-01-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-01-

2023 to 31-01-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmad Khalil

Ahmad Khalil :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

National Portfolio Securities PSC published this content on 05 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2023 07:09:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,51 M 0,72 M 0,72 M
Net income 2021 0,12 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
Net cash 2021 2,08 M 2,92 M 2,92 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,88 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP
Duration : Period :
National Portfolio Securities Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Haifa Jawdat Khalil Al-Alami Business Development Manager
Hassan Mohammed Hassan Mousa Finance Manager
Mohammad Bahjat Amin Al-Belbeisi Chief Executive Officer
Mohammed Ja'far Naji Al-Shami Independent Non-Executive Director
Bassam Abdul Rahman Mahmoud Faroun Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES GROUP5.26%4
MORGAN STANLEY16.69%166 545
CHARLES SCHWAB-7.98%147 510
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.7.74%128 888
CITIGROUP INC.12.65%98 683
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED7.28%44 615