NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 02-08-2023 03:31:38 PM
PM 03:31:38 2023-08-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Trading in securities
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Kindly be informed that Ahmad Bahjat Belbeisi
-07-30 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺴﻴﺒﻠﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ
purchased/sold on the 30-07-2023 shares from company
ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2023
NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES(10035).
.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10035)ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ
Following are the details as below.
Type of
Number
Total
Percentag
ﺔﺒﺴﻧ
ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ
ﺩﺪﻋ
ﻉﻮﻧ
transactio
Of Share
number of
e of
ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ
ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ
ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
n
Transacte
shares
ownershi
ﺪﻌﺑ
ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ
ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ
d
held
p after
ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ
ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ
transactio
ﺎﻬﺑ
n
0.712%
30289
18484
ﻲﺛﺭﺇ ﻞﻳﻮﺤﺗ
Inheritanc
18484
30289
0.712%
e
Transfers
Relation to the company
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ
Board Member
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Name: Ahmad Khalil
Ahmad Khalil
:ﻢﺳﻻﺍ
Position:
Compliance Officer
ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﻂﺑﺎﺿ
:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
National Portfolio Securities PSC published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 05:21:16 UTC.