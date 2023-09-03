National Portfolio Securities PSC (Mahfaza) is a Jordan-based public shareholding financial brokerage company. The Company specializes in the local and regional stock markets, asset management and brokerage services, helping its clients to achieve their investment objectives and goals through strategic asset allocation. The Company's principal activities include acting as a financial broker at the Amman Stock Exchange, purchasing and selling securities in the regional and international securities markets, holding a diversified portfolio of securities; investing in newly established companies, underwriting new issues of shares, and acting as a consulting financial advisor for investment in securities. The Company also provides individual and institutional investors with the ability to analyze and monitor their investment through the presence of the research team, who provides detailed equity reports and economic reports to investors and clients.