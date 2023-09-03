NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 03-09-2023 12:49:36 PM

PM 12:49:36 2023-09-03 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading of Brokerage's company employees

ﺔﻃﺎﺳﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣ ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referencing to article (73) from Instructions of Financial

ﺩﺎﻤﺘﻋﻻﺍﻭ ﺺﻴﺧﺮﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (73) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻﺍ ﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺃ

Services Licensing and Registration for the Year 2005

ﻒﺸﻛ ﺎﻴﻃ ﻢﻜﻟ ﻖﻓﺮﻧ 2005 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺎﻬﻤﻴﻈﻨﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻣﺪﺨﻠﻟ

please find attached the monthly disclosure report

ﻭﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ) ﺕﻻﻭﺍﺪﺘﺑ ﺹﺎﺨﻟﺍ ﻱﺮﻬﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ

regarding trading done by the (Board of directors or

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻔﻇﻮﻣﻭ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ (ﻦﻳﺮﻳﺪﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻭﺍ ﺀﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Partners) and their relatives and by the company's

2023-08-31 ﻰﻟﺍ 2023-08-01 ﻦﻣ ﺓﺮﺘﻔﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺋﺎﺑﺮﻗﺃﻭ

employees and their relatives during period from 01-08-

2023 to 31-08-2023

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Ahmad Khalil

Ahmad Khalil :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

