NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 10-03-2024 09:10:05 AM

AM 09:10:05 2024-03-10 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Trading in securities

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻷﺎﺑ ﻝﻭﺍﺪﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Kindly be informed that ahmad mohammad belbeisi

-03-07 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻡﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﻲﺴﻴﺒﻠﺒﻟﺍ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ ﺪﻤﺣﺍ ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺇ ﻮﺟﺭﺃ

purchased/sold on the 07-03-2024 shares from company

ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﺔﻈﻔﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ /ﺀﺍﺮﺸﺑ 2024

NATIONAL PORTFOLIO SECURITIES(10035).

.ﻩﺎﻧﺩﺍ ﺢﺿﻮﻣ ﻮﻫ ﺎﻤﻛﻭ (10035)ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Following are the details as below.

Type of

Number

Total

Percentag

ﺔﺒﺴﻧ

ﺩﺪﻌﻟﺍ

ﺩﺪﻋ

ﻉﻮﻧ

transactio

Of Share

number of

e of

ﺔﻴﻜﻠﻤﻟﺍ

ﻲﻟﺎﻤﺟﻹﺍ

ﻢﻬﺳﻻﺍ

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

n

Transacte

shares

ownershi

ﺪﻌﺑ

ﻢﻬﺳﻸﻟ

ﺔﻟﻭﺍﺪﺘﻤﻟﺍ

d

held

p after

ﺔﻠﻣﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍ

ﻆﻔﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ

transactio

ﺎﻬﺑ

n

0.601%

25562

1055

ﺀﺍﺮﺷ

Purchase

1055

25562

0.601%

Relation to the company

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺔﻗﻼﻌﻟﺍ

Board Member

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺇ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻮﻀﻋ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Name: Ahmad Khalil

Ahmad Khalil :ﻢﺳﻻﺍ

Position:

Compliance Officer

ﻝﺎﺜﺘﻣﺍ ﻂﺑﺎﺿ

:ﺐﺼﻨﻤﻟﺍ

