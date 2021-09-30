Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Presto Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPK   US6372151042

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT OPTION AWARD (Form 8-K)

09/30/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT OPTION AWARD

Eau Claire, Wisconsin (September 30, 2021) - National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today that on September 28, 2021, AMTEC Corporation, its wholly-owned subsidiary, received option awards totaling $69.5 million under year five (Government Fiscal Year (FY) 2021) of AMTEC's current five-year 40mm systems contract with the Department of the Army. The option award is for high velocity training cartridges, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2023 and continue into early 2025.

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, and cartridge cases. The Safety segment currently consists of two startup companies. The first is Rusoh, Inc., which designs and markets the Rusoh® Eliminator® fire extinguisher, the first owner-maintained fire extinguisher. The second is OneEvent Technologies, Inc. It offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that, if not corrected, would cause significant losses.

This release contains "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.

Disclaimer

National Presto Industries Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 20:11:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:22pNATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : 9/30/21 - Defense Contract Option Award
PU
04:12pNATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT OPTION AWARD (Form 8-K)
PU
04:03pNATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
08/13NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
08/13National Presto Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
08/03NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2021 SALES & EARNINGS (Form 8-K)
PU
08/03NATIONAL PRESTO : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/30NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : 7/30/21 - Second Quarter 2021 Sales & Earnings
PU
06/25NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.(NYS : NPK) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 353 M - -
Net income 2020 47,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 152 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 583 M 583 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,50x
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Presto Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maryjo R. Cohen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Frederick COO, Secretary, Vice President & General Counsel
Richard N. Cardozo Independent Director
Patrick J. Quinn Independent Director
Joseph G. Stienessen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.-6.98%583
THE BOEING COMPANY2.03%132 095
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION21.44%130 414
AIRBUS SE30.65%107 078
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-1.32%97 001
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION17.58%58 116