NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT OPTION AWARD (Form 8-K)

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT OPTION AWARD

Eau Claire, Wisconsin (September 30, 2021) - National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today that on September 28, 2021, AMTEC Corporation, its wholly-owned subsidiary, received option awards totaling $69.5 million under year five (Government Fiscal Year (FY) 2021) of AMTEC's current five-year 40mm systems contract with the Department of the Army. The option award is for high velocity training cartridges, with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2023 and continue into early 2025.

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, and cartridge cases. The Safety segment currently consists of two startup companies. The first is Rusoh, Inc., which designs and markets the Rusoh® Eliminator® fire extinguisher, the first owner-maintained fire extinguisher. The second is OneEvent Technologies, Inc. It offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that, if not corrected, would cause significant losses.

This release contains "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.