  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Presto Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPK   US6372151042

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-08 pm EDT
69.28 USD   +0.96%
05:17pNational Presto Industries : ANNOUNCES INCREASED FIRST QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
05:10pNational Presto Industries Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05National Presto : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES INCREASED FIRST QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES

INCREASED FIRST QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS

Eau Claire, Wisconsin (May 5, 2023) - National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today first quarter 2023 sales and earnings as shown in the table below. Net earnings per share have been computed on the basis of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

In response to questions about sales and earnings for the quarter, Maryjo Cohen, President, stated, "Defense segment sales for the quarter were up $18.5 million or 45.9% from those reported in the comparable 2022 quarter, reflecting increased shipments from backlog. Sales for the Housewares/Small Appliances segment were essentially flat - up $746 thousand or 3.7%. Safety segment sales were nominal. The Defense segment's operating earnings largely followed sales and were up $4.5 million or 74.2% from first quarter 2022. In contrast to the prior year's loss, reduced logistical costs combined with the price increases secured after first quarter 2022 resulted in positive Housewares/Small Appliance segment operating earnings for first quarter 2023. As noted in the Letter to Stockholders in the 2023 annual report, the reduction in logistical costs has led retailers to demand reduced prices. Given the competitive milieu, the segment did reduce its prices to all customers in mid-April 2023. The Safety segment reported a loss as anticipated."

During the March 2023 Inspired Home Show (formerly the International Housewares Show) the Housewares/Small Appliance segment unveiled a full line of FreshDaddy™ vacuum sealing products, which includes three vacuum sealers. Each is a handsome product with stainless steel accents. The first vacuum sealer is a basic unit that cuts, seals, and vacuum-seals custom bags from roll material included with the product. The second vacuum sealer is a premium unit. It not only performs the basic cutting, sealing and vacuum sealing functions but also offers ultra-convenient bag storage and an accessory to vacuum reusable zipper bags and containers. The third is a deluxe unit with extra vacuuming power, digital controls, and a scale for portion control. It not only has the ability to vacuum zipper bags and containers but also features a marinate setting that enables the user to complete the marinating process in a mere 30 minutes rather than overnight. The Segment also will be offering rolls of bags, reusable zipper bags in quart and gallon sizes, and a three-piece vacuum container set.

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, cartridge cases, and metal parts. The Safety segment offers fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, and systems that provide early warning of conditions that, if not corrected, would cause significant losses.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022

Net Sales

$ 80,409,000 $ 60,754,000

Net Earnings

$ 8,878,000 $ 2,915,000

Net Earnings Per Share

$ 1.25 $ .41

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

7,097,000 7,073,000

This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Presto Industries Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 21:16:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:17pNational Presto Industries : ANNOUNCES INCREASED FIRST QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS - F..
PU
05:10pNational Presto Industries Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/05National Presto : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/05National Presto Industries : ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT OPTION AWARD - Form 8-K
PU
04/05National Presto Industries Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
03/13NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/13National Presto Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
02/28NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22National Presto Industries : ANNOUNCES 2022 SALES AND EARNINGS AND 2023 DIVIDEND - Form 8-..
PU
02/22National Presto Industries Inc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 322 M - -
Net income 2022 20,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 84,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,4x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 485 M 485 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 973
Free-Float 67,7%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maryjo R. Cohen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffery A. Morgan Vice President-Engineering
Douglas J. Frederick General Counsel
Richard N. Cardozo Independent Director
Patrick J. Quinn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.0.23%485
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-4.30%140 824
BOEING4.12%119 320
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-6.36%115 367
AIRBUS SE10.07%106 240
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-18.11%67 852
