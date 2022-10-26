Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Presto Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPK   US6372151042

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:14 2022-10-26 pm EDT
68.57 USD   -1.24%
02:58pNational Presto Industries : 10/26/22 - National Presto Industries, Inc. Acquires Woodlawn Manufacturng, Ltd.
PU
09/29National Presto Industries Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/29National Presto Industries : 9/29/22 - Defense Contract Awarded
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Presto Industries : 10/26/22 - National Presto Industries, Inc. Acquires Woodlawn Manufacturng, Ltd.

10/26/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: David Peuse

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(715) 839-2146

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. ACQUIRES WOODLAWN

MANUFACTURNG, LTD.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin (October 26, 2022) - National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Defense Corporation, and newly formed subsidiary Woodlawn Manufacturing, LLC, acquired the equity interests of Woodlawn Manufacturing, Ltd, located in Marshall, Texas. Woodlawn Manufacturing, Ltd, is a high volume manufacturer of precision metal parts and assemblies primarily for the defense and aerospace industry. The company is a first- and second-tier supplier to the United States military, producing rocket warhead bodies, countermeasure flare cases and other ammunition metal parts. It has annual sales of approximately $18,000,000. Major customers include U.S. government agencies, AMTEC and other defense contractors.

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, cartridge cases, and metal parts. The Safety Segment consists of three startup companies. The first is Rusoh, Inc., which designs and markets the Rusoh® Eliminator® fire extinguisher, the first owner-maintained fire extinguisher. The second is OneEvent Technologies, Inc. It offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that if not corrected, could ultimately lead to significant losses. The third is Rely Innovations, Inc., which designs and sells carbon monoxide detectors for residential use.

This release contains "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.

Disclaimer

National Presto Industries Inc. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 18:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
02:58pNational Presto Industries : 10/26/22 - National Presto Industries, Inc. Acquires Woodlawn..
PU
09/29National Presto Industries Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/29National Presto Industries : 9/29/22 - Defense Contract Awarded
PU
09/29National Presto Industries : ANNOUNCES DEFENSE CONTRACT AWARD - Form 8-K
PU
08/12NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
08/12National Presto Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Si..
CI
08/02National Presto Industries : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 SALES & EARNINGS - Form 8-K
PU
07/29National Presto Industries : 7/28/22 - 2022 Second Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
07/29National Presto Industries : 7/29/22 - 2022 Second Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
05/19National Presto Industries Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fina..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 356 M - -
Net income 2021 25,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 490 M 490 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Presto Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maryjo R. Cohen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Frederick General Counsel
Richard N. Cardozo Independent Director
Patrick J. Quinn Independent Director
Joseph G. Stienessen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.-15.36%490
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.67%130 045
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION28.71%120 593
BOEING-29.44%87 082
AIRBUS SE-7.39%81 742
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION36.09%81 494