National Presto Industries : 7/26/24 - 2024 Second Quarter Sales and Earnings
July 26, 2024 at 04:26 pm EDT
Share
NEWS RELEASE
CONTACT: David Peuse
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
(715) 839-2146
NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES
INCREASED SECOND QUARTER 2024 SALES AND EARNINGS
Eau Claire, Wisconsin (July 26, 2024) - National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today increased second quarter 2024 sales and earnings as shown in the table below. Net earnings per share have been computed on the basis of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the respective periods.
In response to questions about sales and earnings for the quarter, Maryjo Cohen, President, stated, "Defense segment sales for the quarter were up $6.4 million or 10.8% from those reported in the comparable 2023 quarter, reflecting increased shipments from backlog. Sales for the Housewares/Small Appliances segment were down nominally - $269 thousand or 1.4%, while safety segment sales were nominal. The Defense segment's operating earnings increased $1.9 million or 27.0% from second quarter 2023 earnings due to the additional volume referenced above, a more favorable product mix and improved efficiencies. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment's operating profit decreased $695 thousand or 81.6% over the prior year's quarterly earnings, largely due to increases in the cost of ocean shipping, a sizable maintenance repair at its main facility and changes in various accruals. As anticipated, the Safety segment reported a loss."
National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, cartridge cases, and metal parts. The Safety segment offers carbon monoxide detectors, and systems that provide early warning of conditions that, if not corrected, would cause significant losses.
THREE MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
Net Sales
$
85,060,000
$
78,946,000
Net Earnings
$
6,077,000
$
5,503,000
Net Earnings Per Share
$
.85
$
.77
Weighted Shares Outstanding
7,128,000
7,106,000
SIX MONTHS ENDED
June 30, 2024
July 2, 2023
Net Sales
$
161,713,000
$
159,355,000
Net Earnings
$
12,645,000
$
14,381,000
Net Earnings Per Share
$
1.78
$
2.03
Weighted Shares Outstanding
7,122,000
7,101,000
This release contains "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
National Presto Industries Inc. published this content on
26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 July 2024 20:25:03 UTC.
National Presto Industries, Inc. is engaged in various business segments, which includes Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40-millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium caliber cartridge cases and metal parts; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors, and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide and others. The Safety segment offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that could ultimately lead to significant losses and also offers carbon monoxide alarms with large digital displays and an array of voice messages that clearly inform of incipient danger.