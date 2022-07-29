Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Presto Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPK   US6372151042

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.

(NPK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
71.20 USD   +1.25%
04:23pNATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : 7/28/22 - 2022 Second Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
05/19NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/13NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Presto Industries : 7/29/22 - 2022 Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

07/29/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

CONTACT: David Peuse

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(715) 839-2146

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES

SECOND QUARTER 2022 SALES & EARNINGS

Eau Claire, Wisconsin (July 29, 2022) -- National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPK) announced today second quarter sales and earnings, as shown in the table below. Net earnings per share have been computed on the basis of the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the respective periods.

In response to questions about the sales and earnings figures, Maryjo Cohen, President, stated, "Both sales and earnings for this year's second quarter dropped from those recorded in 2021. Overall, sales were down $9.98 million or 11.5%. The $1.6 million (7.1%) improvement in Housewares/Small Appliance segment shipments from the second quarter 2021 was more than offset by a drop in the Defense segment's comparative sales of $11.7 million (18.3%). As in the first quarter, Defense sales reflected reduced shipments from backlog in part due to supply chain issues. Although the supply chain issues also continued for the Houswares/Small Appliance segment during the quarter, inventory positions were far healthier than the prior year's quarter, enabling the segment to fill most orders at higher price points. Safety segment sales were once again nominal. Net earnings decreased $2.6 million or 28.1%. Like first quarter, operating earnings largely followed sales. As a result of the above referenced comparative sales decline, a less favorable mix and reduced efficiencies stemming largely from labor shortages and other supply chain issues, the Defense segment's operating earnings were down $5.5 million or 39.1% from second quarter 2021. In contrast to last year's second quarter loss, the Housewares/Small Appliance segment realized a nominal operating profit in part due to the sales increase and in part due to some welcome reductions in ocean freight costs, which nonetheless continued at costs that significantly exceeded historical levels. The Safety segment once again reported a loss."

National Presto Industries, Inc. operates in three business segments. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs and sells small household appliances and pressure cookers under the PRESTO® brand name. The segment is recognized as an innovator of new products. The Defense segment manufactures a variety of products, including medium caliber training and tactical ammunition, energetic ordnance items, fuzes, and cartridge cases. The Safety Segment currently consists of two startup companies. The first is Rusoh, Inc., which designs and markets the Rusoh® Eliminator® fire extinguisher, the first owner-maintained fire extinguisher. The second is OneEvent Technologies, Inc. It offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that if not corrected, could ultimately lead to significant losses.

THREE MONTHS ENDED

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

Net Sales

$

77,138,000

$

87, 118,000

Net Earnings

$

6,684,000

$

9,292,000

Net Earnings Per Share

$

.94

$

1.32

Weighted Shares Outstanding

7,081,000

7,060,000

SIX MONTHS ENDED

July 3, 2022

July 4, 2021

Net Sales

$

137,892,000

$

168,145,000

Net Earnings

$

9,599,000

$

18,285,000

Net Earnings Per Share

$

1.36

$

2.59

Weighted Shares Outstanding

7,077,000

7,057,000

This release contains "forward looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. In addition to the factors discussed above, other important risk factors are delineated in the Company's various SEC filings.

Disclaimer

National Presto Industries Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:21:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:23pNATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : 7/28/22 - 2022 Second Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
05/19NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Fina..
AQ
05/13NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
05/13National Presto Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended A..
CI
04/29NATIONAL PRESTO : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : 4/29/22 - 2022 First Quarter Sales and Earnings
PU
03/11National Presto Industries, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
03/11NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
02/28NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES : ANNOUNCES 2021 SALES AND EARNINGS AND 2022 DIVIDEND - Form 8-..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 356 M - -
Net income 2021 25,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 134 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 496 M 496 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 895
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Presto Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maryjo R. Cohen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas J. Frederick General Counsel
Richard N. Cardozo Independent Director
Patrick J. Quinn Independent Director
Joseph G. Stienessen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.28%496
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.89%135 989
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.26%107 673
THE BOEING COMPANY-20.98%94 469
AIRBUS SE-8.29%82 454
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION15.18%70 310