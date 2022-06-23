Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRE   KW0EQ0400634

NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.

(NRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-21
0.1590 KWD   -1.24%
National Real Estate K P S C : Board of Directors Meeting on June 26, 2022

06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Date : June 23, 2022

2022 ﻮﯿﻧﻮﯾ 23 :ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا

To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC

،،،ﻦﯿﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا

ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ /ةدﺎـــــﺴﻟا

،،،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﯿط ﺔﯿﺤﺗ

Sub: The Board of Directors Meeting date of National Real

ﺔ�������ﯿﻨطﻮﻟا ﺔﻛﺮ�������ﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲ�������

ﻠﺠﻣ عﺎ�������ﻤﺘﺟإ ﺪ�������ﻋﻮﻣ :عﻮ�������ﺿﻮﻤﻟا

Estate Company KPSC "NREC"

ع.ك.م.ش ﺔﯾرﺎﻘﻌﻟا

We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of National Real Estate Company KPSC is scheduled on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm in order to discuss and approve banking facilities from local banks to settle existing loan previously obtained by the company from a local bank.

ﺔﻛﺮ����ﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲ����ﻠﺠﻣ عﺎ����ﻤﺘﺟا ﺪ����ﻘﻋ رﺮ����ﻘﺗ ﺪ����ﻗ ﮫ����ﻧﺄﺑ ﻢ����ﻠﻌﻟا ﻰ����ﺟﺮﯾ ،2022 ﻮ����ﯿﻧﻮﯾ 26 ﻖ����ﻓاﻮﻤﻟا ﺪ����ﺣﻷا مﻮ����ﯾ ع.ك.م.ش ﺔ����ﯾرﺎﻘﻌﻟا ﺔ���ﯿﻨطﻮﻟا لﻮ���ﺼﺣ دﺎ���ﻤﺘﻋإو ﺔ���ﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ًاﺮ���ﮭظ هﺪ���ﺣاﻮﻟا ﺔﻋﺎ���ﺴﻟا مﺎ���ﻤﺗ ﻲ���ﻓ ﻚ���ﻟذو تﻼﯿﮭ���ﺴﺗ داﺪ���ﺴﻟ ﺔ���ﯿﻠﺤﻣ كﻮ���ﻨﺑ ﻦ���ﻣ ﺔﯿﻓﺮ���ﺼﻣ تﻼﯿﮭ���ﺴﺗ ﻰ���ﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮ���ﺸﻟا

.ﻲﻠﺤﻣ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺎﮭﯿﻠﻋ لﻮﺼﺤﻟا ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻖﺒﺳ ﺔﻤﺋﺎﻗ ﺔﯿﻓﺮﺼﻣ

،،،مارتﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

ﻰس�عﻟا نﺎطﻠﺴ ﻞیمﺠ ﻞص�ف ةرادﻹا سﻠجﻤ س�ﺌر بﺌﺎﻨو يذیﻔنتﻟا س�ﺌرﻟا

Disclaimer

NREC - National Real Estate Company KSC published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 10:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
