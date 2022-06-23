National Real Estate K P S C : Board of Directors Meeting on June 26, 2022
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
Date : June 23, 2022
2022 ﻮﯿﻧﻮﯾ 23 :ﺦﯾرﺎﺘﻟا
To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC
،،،ﻦﯿﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟا
ﺖﯾﻮﻜﻟا ﺔﺻرﻮﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ /ةدﺎـــــﺴﻟا
،،،ﺪﻌﺑو ﺔﺒﯿط ﺔﯿﺤﺗ
Sub: The Board of Directors Meeting date of National Real
ﺔ�������ﯿﻨطﻮﻟا ﺔﻛﺮ�������ﺸﻟا ةرادإ ﺲ�������
ﻠﺠﻣ عﺎ�������ﻤﺘﺟإ ﺪ�������ﻋﻮﻣ :عﻮ�������ﺿﻮﻤﻟا
Estate Company KPSC "NREC"
ع.ك.م.ش ﺔﯾرﺎﻘﻌﻟا
We would like to inform you that the Board Meeting of National Real Estate Company KPSC is scheduled on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm in order to discuss and approve banking facilities from local banks to settle existing loan previously obtained by the company from a local bank.
