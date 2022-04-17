Log in
    NRE   KW0EQ0400634

NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.

(NRE)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  04-13
0.2340 KWD   +0.86%
03:04aNATIONAL REAL ESTATE K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares
PU
04/14NATIONAL REAL ESTATE K P S C : Election of New Board of Directors
PU
04/03National Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
National Real Estate K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares

04/17/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Date: April 14, 2022

To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC

Sub: Obtaining the Capital Market Authority Approval to Sell and Buy the Company's Shares (Treasury)

In compliance with the Law No 7 of 2010 and according to Module (10) from the executive regulation regarding the Disclosure and Transparency. Below the disclosure of Material Information Appendix.

Date

April 14, 2022

Name of the Listed Company

National Real Estate Company KPSC

Material Information

Kindly be informed that the National Real Estate Company KPSC has obtained the Capital Market Authority approval to sell or buy the company's shares (treasury Shares) not exceeding 10% from its shares for the next (6) months from the approval date.

Significant Effect of the material information on the financial position of the company

No Effect

Regards,

Faisal Jamil Sultan Al Essa The Vice Chairman & CEO

Disclaimer

NREC - National Real Estate Company KSC published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2022 07:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 366 M 1 195 M 1 195 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 51,1%
Chart NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
National Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Yousri Helmy Group Chief Financial Officer
Hassan Bassam El-Houry Chairman
Robert Jonathan Lee Independent Director
Christopher Michael Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.5.88%1 195
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.47.07%37 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.23.61%36 297
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.97%35 774
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 096
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%33 075