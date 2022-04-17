National Real Estate K P S C : CMA approval to deal in treasury shares

Date: April 14, 2022
To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC
Sub: Obtaining the Capital Market Authority Approval to Sell and Buy the Company's Shares (Treasury)
In compliance with the Law No 7 of 2010 and according to Module (10) from the executive regulation regarding the Disclosure and Transparency. Below the disclosure of Material Information Appendix.
|
Date
|
April 14, 2022
|
Name of the Listed Company
|
National Real Estate Company KPSC
|
Material Information
|
Kindly be informed that the National Real Estate Company KPSC has obtained the Capital Market Authority approval to sell or buy the company's shares (treasury Shares) not exceeding 10% from its shares for the next (6) months from the approval date.
|
Significant Effect of the material information on the financial position of the company
|
No Effect
Regards,
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al Essa The Vice Chairman & CEO
