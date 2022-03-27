Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRE   KW0EQ0400634

NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.

(NRE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
National Real Estate K P S C : Disclosure regarding an unusual trades on NREC's shares

03/27/2022 | 08:11am EDT
Date : 27 March 2022

2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC

،،،نیﻤرتحمﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎـــــسﻟا

،،،دﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Unusual Trading in National Real Estate ﺔ�رشﻟا مﻬﺴأ ﻰﻠﻋ يدﺎ�تﻋإ ریﻏ لوادﺘ ﻰﻠﻋ بیﻘﻌﺘ :عوﻀومﻟا

Company KPSC shares

ع.ك.م.ش ﺔ�رﺎﻘﻌﻟا ﺔ�نطوﻟا

Reference to the above mentioned subject and ﺎنیﻟإ دراوﻟا ﻲﻨورتكﻟﻹا د�ربﻟا ﻰﻟ�و ،ﻩﻼﻋأ عوﻀومﻟا ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺸﻹﺎ�

the received Email from Boursa Kuwait Company ًﻻﺎمﻋ�و ،2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 ﺦ�رﺎتﺒ ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ نﻤ Article 4-5 from the Tenth Module (Disclosures نﻤ (ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻹا) رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا نﻤ 5-4 ةدﺎمﻟا صنﺒ

on 27 March 2022 and in compliance with the

and Transparency) of the CMA Executive ﺔئیﻫ ءﺎشﻨإ نﺄش� 2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا

Regulation of Law No. 7 of 2010.

.ﻪﺘﻼﯿدﻌﺘو ﺔ�ﻟﺎمﻟا قرا وﻷا ﺔطشﻨأ م�ظنﺘو لﺎمﻟا قاوﺴأ

We would like to state that there are no recent ﺎﻬﻨﺄﺸ نﻤ راً ﺨؤﻤ تﺜدﺤ ترا وطﺘ يأ كﺎنﻫ نكﺘ مﻟ ﻪﻨﺄ� ةدﺎﻓﻹا دوﻨ

developments that may have an impact on the share trading volume and price other than what

حﺎصﻓﻹا مﺘ ﺎﻤ فﻼخ� لوادتﻟا ﺔ�م� وأ مﻬسﻟا رﻌﺴ ﻰﻠﻋ ریﺜﺄتﻟا

was disclosed to the market and the company is اذﻫ بﺎ�ﺴأ نﻋ تﺎﻤوﻠﻌﻤ يأ ﺔ�رشﻟا ىدﻟ س�ﻟو ﺎًﻘ�سﻤ ﻪنﻋ

not aware of any reasons causing the unusual trading.

،،،مرا تﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

ﻰس�عﻟا نﺎطﻠﺴ ﻞیمﺠ ﻞص�ف ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﯿﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧو يﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﯿﺋﺮﻟا

.يدﺎ�تﻋﻹا ریﻏ لوادتﻟا

Disclaimer

NREC - National Real Estate Company KSC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 12:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 30,4 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net income 2020 0,44 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
Net Debt 2020 98,9 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2020 243x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 350 M 1 151 M 1 151 M
EV / Sales 2019 9,11x
EV / Sales 2020 6,99x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
National Real Estate Company - K.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Faisal Jamil Sultan Al-Essa Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ahmed Yousri Helmy Group Chief Financial Officer
Hassan Bassam El-Houry Chairman
Robert Jonathan Lee Independent Director
Christopher Michael Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL REAL ESTATE COMPANY - K.P.S.C.2.26%1 151
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED1.22%35 444
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.84%32 996
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED10.06%32 884
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%31 537
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.99%30 189