Diversity, equity, and inclusion: How NRC Health is here to support you

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) is paramount to Human Understanding-and never has it been more important. More than just an initiative in the healthcare industry, it must be considered an imperative. Truly knowing and understanding your customers is essential to delivering on the promise of Human Understanding, and NRC Health's solutions will help you gain the insight you need to know the story behind each person you serve.

Over the past year, NRC Health has introduced several updates to our Real-time Feedback solution to provide additional DE&I insights:

In July 2021, NRC Health expanded values for Race and Gender filters. We also introduced smaller segments to our adult age bands for more flexibility.

In September 2021, NRC Health added a new view to the Response Rate report to show how response rates differ across select demographics in a table view.

In December 2021, NRC Health introduced a new report, Scores by . This new report allows your organization to view scores by Age Group, Gender, Language, or Race.

NRC Health is here to support you on the journey. If you would like to learn more, reach out to your Customer Success Team.