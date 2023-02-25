Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
45.48 USD   -1.92%
09:12aEarthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning
RE
02/23Deadlier and more media savvy, separatist rebels evolve in Indonesia's Papua
RE
02/15Keys to delivering humanized care revealed in NRC Health's 2023 Experience Perspective
GL
Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning

02/25/2023 | 09:12am EST
TOKYO (Reuters) -An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit off the eastern part of Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Saturday, authorities said, and no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake hit off the Nemuro peninsula at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), according to the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Resilience (NIED).

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

In two municipalities in Hokkaido, the quake registered as a "lower 5" on Japan's 7-point intensity scale, which measures ground motion.

That is usually a level where items fall out of shelves and unsecured furniture may move, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Alexander Smith)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 120 M 1 120 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 46,2%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Independent Director
Donald M. Berwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION21.93%1 120
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.20%44 208
TELEPERFORMANCE SE12.30%15 588
EDENRED SE6.17%14 192
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.02%12 809
LG CORP.8.58%10 149