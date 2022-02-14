Log in
National Research : Connect, Learn, and Get Inspired at NRC Health's 2022 Pediatric Collaborative

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
Topics include defining strategies for improving diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, improving care experiences for pediatric patients with sensory sensitivities, and identifying strategies to adapt and overcome during the pandemic. The one-day event will also include a tour of Children's of Alabama.

Children's of Alabama is ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, serving patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every U.S. state. Covering more than 3.5 million square feet, the private, not-for-profit medical center is one of the largest pediatric medical facilities in the country and serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham's pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research, and residency programs.

This year's dynamic presenters include:

  • Chelsea Brown, BS, CCLS, AC, Certified Child Life Specialist and Sensory Pathway Coordinator, Children's of Alabama
  • Michelle Kong, MD, MBA, Professor of Pediatrics, University of Alabama at Birmingham
  • Shelby Chapman, Director of Patient-Family Experience, Children's Hospital Colorado
  • Ryan Donohue, Strategic Advisor, NRC Health
  • Shanne Keeny, MISM, CPXP, Director, Patient & Guest Experience, PennState Health
  • Christa Peters, Collaboratives Director, NRC Health

Stay tuned to the NRC Health website for our special keynote speaker announcement!

To register for NRC Health's 2022 Pediatric Conference, visit our website.

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
