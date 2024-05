National Research Corporation, doing business as NRC Health, is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare organizations in the United States. Its digital solutions consist of three primary solution categories: Marketing, Reputation and Experience. Its Marketing solutions are subscription-based services that allow for improved tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; real-time assessment of competitive differentiators, and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate the needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. The Company's Experience solutions are provided on a subscription basis via a cross-continuum multi-mode digital platform. Its Reputation solutions allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization.

Sector Business Support Services