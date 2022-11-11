Advanced search
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
39.33 USD   -2.60%
National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/11/2022 | 05:01pm EST
Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, December 30, 2022.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 997 M 997 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Independent Director
Donald M. Berwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION-2.75%997
CINTAS CORPORATION0.30%45 138
EDENRED SE32.66%13 633
BUREAU VERITAS SA-8.46%12 282
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-55.11%10 565
LG CORP.3.09%9 642