  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-03 pm EST
46.34 USD   +0.54%
05:01pNational Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05:00pNational Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01/30National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/03/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Lincoln, Nebraska, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 (twelve cents) per share payable Friday, April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 31, 2023.


                For more than 40 years, NRC Health has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff.



05:01pNational Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
05:00pNational Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
01/30National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Live..
GL
01/30National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2022 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Live..
AQ
2022National Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 144 M 1 144 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 46,2%
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Independent Director
Donald M. Berwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION23.57%1 137
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.51%45 202
TELEPERFORMANCE SE22.77%17 658
EDENRED SE-3.54%13 373
BUREAU VERITAS SA9.14%13 287
LG CORP.3.84%10 449