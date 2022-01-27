Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

01/27/2022 | 12:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ/:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2021 fourth quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. The Company’s results for the 2021 fourth quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 9, 2022. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. 

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/203117621. The webcast will also be available for replay.


For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. Our purpose is to enable human understanding by helping our clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.

-END-


 


Kevin Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
12:45pNational Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call Live..
GL
11:13aProgressive Planet Engages Pyrogenesis Canada to Develop and Lead Feasibility Studies
MT
09:30aNo Improvement In Small Business Confidence Since Beginning of the Month, says latest C..
MT
01/26NATIONAL RESEARCH : Apply Now to Speak at NRC Health Annual Symposium, Webinars, and More
PU
01/24DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION : How NRC Health is here to support you
PU
01/19NATIONAL RESEARCH : New report unveils NRC Health's 2022 health predictions on shifting co..
PU
01/19NRC Health Annual Consumer Trends Report Shows Declining Care Deferment, Rising Mental ..
GL
01/17NATIONAL RESEARCH : 12 Powerful Differentiators that Drive Healthcare-system Loyalty
PU
01/12NATIONAL RESEARCH : Peer-to-peer physician coaching shows amazing success and sustainment
PU
01/10Earthquake of magnitude 6.6 in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 37,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 964 M 964 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float -
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION-8.74%964
CINTAS CORPORATION-13.96%39 554
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-15.71%21 895
BUREAU VERITAS SA-15.15%12 631
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.15%11 503
EDENRED SE-4.76%10 862