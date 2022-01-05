National Research : Einstein Healthcare Network's use of Real-time Feedback improves HCAHPS scores

Despite the institutional knowledge and cachet that comes from providing quality healthcare for 155 years, Einstein Healthcare Network still encounters problems common to health systems throughout the country. From low buy-in on initiatives to inconsistent survey methodologies leading to insufficient data and difficulty keeping pace with shifting consumer desires, the organization continued to encounter barriers to the stellar performance scores its leadership knew it was capable of.

To reintroduce the importance of building patient confidence and trust to create awareness, ownership, and accountability, this organization of more than 8,700 employees turned to NRC Health's Real-time Feedback. With Real-time's robust data-collection capabilities, Einstein Healthcare Network was able to develop a four-pronged approach to improving the patient experience, demonstrating the organization's excellence, and serving their patients with compassion.

Read the full case studyto learn how Einstein Healthcare Network used Real-time Feedback to improve its HCAHPS scores.