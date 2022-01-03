Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Research : Happy New Year!

01/03/2022 | 10:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's exciting to close the chapter on another demanding year and welcome the new year with a renewed commitment to compassion, vision, and true Human Understanding. Our hope this year is for your organization to move beyond the ability to survive-and thrive.

Your commitment to healthcare plays a critical role in our lives, and under the continuous weight of the pandemic, your commitment to excellence for 2022 will be exemplary. This year, we look forward to guiding you in attracting and acquiring consumers through competitive insights, and helping you engage your patients and employees to drive loyalty and retention. We know you're looking forward to new goals, plans, and resolutions for 2022, and we hope to contribute to your success.

We appreciate your commitment to Human Understanding, and we want to wish you a heartfelt Happy New Year as we journey together toward a better grasp of what matters most to each person you serve.

Best wishes,
Your friends at NRC Health

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 15:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
10:19aNATIONAL RESEARCH : Happy New Year!
PU
2021NATIONAL RESEARCH : Can front desk perceptions at hospitals actually make a patient's expe..
PU
2021NRC HEALTH AT NGPX : Hitting the reset button post-COVID
PU
2021Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Financial Contributions to Support Lead Optimization of..
MT
2021Oragenics Extends Cell Expression Licensing Deal With National Research Council of Cana..
MT
2021NATIONAL RESEARCH : Happy Holidays!
PU
2021NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION(NASDAQ : NRC) added to S&P Health Care Services Select Indus..
CI
2021NATIONAL RESEARCH : Daring Patient No Longer podcast delights healthcare leaders with tren..
PU
2021NATIONAL RESEARCH : Six easy tips for providing exceptional telemedicine experiences that ..
PU
2021The Governance Institute Releases 2021 National Survey of Healthcare Governance
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 37,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 1 056 M 1 056 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION0.00%1 056
CINTAS CORPORATION0.00%45 941
TELEPERFORMANCE SE0.00%26 184
BUREAU VERITAS SA0.00%15 001
INTERTEK GROUP PLC0.00%12 280
EDENRED SE0.00%11 495