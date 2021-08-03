Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Research : Q2 2021 Results Press Release

08/03/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1245 "Q" Street

Lincoln, NE 68508

Phone: 402-475-2525

Fax: 402-475-9061

Contact: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS

LINCOLN, Nebraska (August 3, 2021) - National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021.

Financial Results (Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020):

  • Total Recurring Contract Value growth of 5% to $149.8 million
  • Revenue increased 17% to $36.4 million
  • Operating Income increased 32% to $12.2 million

We saw significant improvement in revenue growth in the second quarter which is in line with our continued focus on increasing our revenue growth rate and enabling human understanding for the clients we serve. Our primary emphasis is on organic growth levers of increasing revenue from our core offerings within our existing client base, as well as adding new clients to increase market share. As a result, revenue from our Voice of the Customer offerings increased by 29% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2020, and we continued our momentum of winning new clients including The Oregon Clinic and Foundation Health Partners.

We believe our solutions are highly differentiated in our clients' eyes against competitive offerings from firms outside of the healthcare industry and legacy vendors within as we continue to add new clients. We believe that every added client deepens our moat and brings additive value to all current partners through the network effect and the efficiencies inherent in our subscription model have led to long-term margin improvements, a hallmark of our financial performance.

Our cash balance increased to $48.9 million at the end of the second quarter. We have adopted a capital allocation strategy that we expect will leverage our available liquidity, along with our continued strong free cash flow to support additional M&A activity, as well as provide returns to shareholders through our dividends.

Second quarter 2021 revenue was $36.4 million, an increase of 17% over second quarter 2020. This was primarily due to new customer sales, as well as an increase in sales to the existing client base. During the same period in 2020, we also experienced revenue reductions

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Page 2

August 3, 2021

from COVID-19 as some clients reduced or eliminated services they purchased from us as cost- reducing measures. Consolidated operating income for the second quarter 2021 was $12.2 million or a 32% increase over the same period last year.

Total operating expenses of $24.2 million for the second quarter 2021 increased by 10% compared to the second quarter 2020 total operating expenses of $21.9 million.

Direct expenses increased to $12.5 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $11.6 million for the second quarter 2020. Variable expenses increased $958,000 and fixed expenses decreased $56,000 in comparison to the same period of 2020. Variable expenses increased due to higher survey contracted services partially offset by less postage, printing, and paper costs primarily resulting from changes in survey methodologies. Conference expenses increased due to the timing and shift in attendance format of conferences. Fixed expenses decreased primarily as a result of lower salary and benefit costs, decreased equipment lease costs, and reduced company incentive event costs partially offset by higher software and platform hosting expenses. Direct expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased to 34% in the second quarter 2021 compared to 37% in the second quarter 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $10.0 million for the second quarter 2021, compared to $8.9 million for the same period in 2020, primarily due to increases in public company and other legal and accounting costs, higher contracted services and increased business insurance. Selling, general and administrative expenses were 28% of revenue for the second quarter 2021 and 2020.

Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense increased to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $1.4 million in 2020, primarily due to our transformation to a distributed workforce environment, which includes building renovations in our headquarters. Depreciation, amortization and impairment expense was 5% of revenue for the second quarter 2021 and 2020.

Other income and expense was $345,000 of other net expense in the second quarter 2021 compared to $718,000 of other net expense in second quarter of 2020. This increase in other net expense was primarily due to revaluation on intercompany transactions due to changes in the foreign exchange rate. This was partially offset by decreased interest expense due to the declining balance on our term loan.

The Company had an income tax provision of $3.0 million for second quarter 2021 compared to $842,000 in 2020 with an effective tax rate of 25% for second quarter 2021 compared to 10% in 2020. The effective tax rate increased due to decreased tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of share-based compensation awards and higher state income taxes.

Net income for second quarter 2021 was $8.9 million compared to $7.7 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share increased to $0.35 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, from diluted earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

-END-

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Page 3

August 3, 2021

On a year-to-date basis, 2021 revenue increased by 11% to $71.9 million compared to $65.0 million for the first six months of 2020. Operating income for the first six months increased by 18%, from $20.5 million in 2020 to $24.3 million in 2021. Year-to-date net income for 2021 was $18.2 million compared to first half 2020 net income of $19.5 million. The decrease in net income was impacted by an increase in the effective income tax rate from 2% in 2020 to 23% in 2021 due to decreased tax benefits from the exercise and vesting of share-based compensation awards and higher state income taxes.

For more than 40 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. Our purpose is to enable human understanding by helping our clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "believes," "expect," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In this press release, the statements relating to future M&A activity, future payment of dividends, and the future impact of adding additional clients are forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

-END-

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Page 4

August 3, 2021

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

36,425

$

31,166

$

71,889

$

65,026

Operating expenses:

Direct expenses

12,536

11,634

24,476

24,180

Selling, general and administrative

10,016

8,852

19,536

17,600

Depreciation and amortization

1,634

1,405

3,618

2,777

Total operating expenses

24,186

21,891

47,630

44,557

Operating income

12,239

9,275

24,259

20,469

Other income (expense):

Interest income

3

2

6

13

Interest expense

(423)

(450)

(855)

(914)

Other, net

75

(270)

96

360

Total other expense

(345)

(718)

(753)

(541)

Income before income taxes

11,894

8,557

23,506

19,928

Provision for income taxes

2,950

842

5,330

458

Net income

$

8,944

$

7,715

$

18,176

$

19,470

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.35

$

0.31

$

0.71

$

0.78

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.35

$

0.30

$

0.71

$

0.76

Weighted average shares and share

equivalents outstanding

Basic

25,426

25,148

25,420

25,060

Diluted

25,645

25,680

25,656

25,702

-END-

NRC Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Page 5

August 3, 2021

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

48,899

$

34,690

Accounts receivable, net

14,157

13,923

Income taxes receivable

153

1,235

Other current assets

4,380

4,264

Total current assets

67,589

54,112

Property and equipment, net

11,525

11,726

Goodwill

61,640

57,255

Other, net

11,095

10,330

Total assets

$

151,849

$

133,423

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs

$

4,168

$

4,061

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

4,959

4,279

Accrued compensation

7,075

6,460

Income taxes payable

512

--

Deferred revenue

16,848

15,585

Other current liabilities

3,364

1,296

Dividends payable

3,053

--

Total current liabilities

39,979

31,681

Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

24,434

26,547

Other non-current liabilities

11,071

10,880

Total liabilities

75,484

69,108

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued

--

--

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,0000 shares in 2021 and

60,000,000 shares in 2020, issued 30,850,131 in 2021 and 30,775,154 in

2020, outstanding 25,439,013 in 2021 and 25,390,968 in 2020

31

31

Additional paid-in capital

172,844

171,785

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(49,304)

(61,375)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation

adjustment

(2,269)

(2,399)

Treasury stock

(44,937)

(43,727)

Total shareholders' equity

76,365

64,315

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

151,849

$

133,423

-END-

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 21:53:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
05:55pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Q2 2021 Results Press Release
PU
05:11pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:03pNATIONAL RESEARCH : Earnings Flash (NRC) NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION Reports Q..
MT
05:00pNATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
10:23aNATIONAL RESEARCH : What's Love Got to Do with It? Insights on Healthcare Market..
PU
08:31aNXT ENERGY : Details R&D Funding for Geothermal Project
MT
07/30PJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on July 29, 2021
DJ
07/27ORAGENICS : Working With National Research Council of Canada to Accelerate Devel..
MT
07/27Wall Street Treads Water Pre-Bell, Fed Meeting in Focus
MT
07/21THE ONE HEALTHCARE PODCAST YOU CANNO : Patient No Longer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 37,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 1 357 M 1 357 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION24.94%1 358
CINTAS CORPORATION10.16%40 092
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.70%24 941
BUREAU VERITAS SA27.76%14 925
EDENRED SE7.54%14 778
LG CORP.-0.09%13 153