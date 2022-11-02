Advanced search
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:04 2022-11-02 pm EDT
37.17 USD   -8.38%
11:25aNational Research : Q3 2022 Results Press Release
PU
11/01National Research : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (NRC) NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $37.7M
MT
National Research : Q3 2022 Results Press Release

11/02/2022 | 11:25am EDT
Enclosed is a press release announcing the

third quarter 2022 results for:

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for

tomorrow, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

The numbers to call for this teleconference are:

US: 844-200-6205

Canada: 1-833-950-0062

Int'l: 1-929-526-1599

Access code for all: 858723

PLAYBACK:

If you are unable to participate in the call, a playback will be

available until Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The numbers to call for this playback are:

US: 1-866-813-9403

Canada: 1-226-828-7578

Int'l: +44-204-525-0658

Access code for all: 414373

A live simulcast, as well as a 30-day replay of the conference call, will

be available over the Internet at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890036554.

(If you do not wish to continue receiving these notices, please contact NRC Health at 402-475-2525.)

1245 Q Street, Lincoln, NE 68508 P: 1 800 388 4264 | F: 402 475 9061 nrchealth.com

Contact: Kevin R. Karas Chief Financial Officer 402-475-2525

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

LINCOLN, Nebraska (November 1, 2022) - National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2022.

Regarding the Company's 2022 third quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We continued to grow revenue from new and existing customers in our core offerings, including our new Human Understanding Program. Overall revenue was approximately flat compared with the 2021 quarter due to the phase out of our Canadian operations and a decline in other non-core offerings. From a margin standpoint, investments in innovation initiatives, marketing and associate retention, increased operating expenses for the quarter. In addition, for the quarter, we paid $5.9 million in dividends and $3.6 million related to share repurchases."

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $37.7 million, compared to $37.8 million for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation's 2022 third quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890036554on November 2, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

© NRC Health

NRC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Page 2

November 1, 2022

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as "believes," "expect," derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.

© NRC Health

NRC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Page 3

November 1, 2022

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

$

37,691

$

37,767

$

113,424

$

109,656

Operating expenses:

Direct

14,524

13,707

43,062

38,184

Selling, general and administrative

10,762

9,523

32,159

29,060

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

1,296

1,399

3,902

5,016

Total operating expenses

26,582

24,629

79,123

72,260

Operating income

11,109

13,138

34,301

37,396

Other income (expense):

Interest income

15

4

34

10

Interest expense

(288)

(413)

(923)

(1,268)

Other, net

11

(105)

(69)

(8)

Total other income (expense)

(262)

(514)

(958)

(1,266)

Income before income taxes

10,847

12,624

33,343

36,130

Provision for income taxes

2,549

2,967

8,184

8,297

Net income

$

8,298

$

9,657

$

25,159

$

27,833

Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

0.34

$

0.38

$

1.01

$

1.09

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.33

$

0.38

$

1.00

$

1.08

Weighted average shares and share equivalents

outstanding:

Basic

24,716

25,427

25,014

25,423

Diluted

24,847

25,650

25,147

25,655

© NRC Health

NRC Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Page 4

November 1, 2022

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

September 30,

December 31,

Assets

2022

2021

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

28,392

$

54,361

Accounts receivable, net

15,378

13,728

Other current assets

5,335

5,618

Total current assets

49,105

73,707

Property and equipment, net

15,761

12,391

Goodwill

61,614

61,614

Other, net

8,503

9,828

Total assets

$

134,983

$

157,540

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs

$

4,434

$

4,278

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,765

7,393

Accrued compensation

6,023

7,139

Deferred revenue

17,373

17,213

Dividends payable

5,926

3,044

Other current liabilities

1,563

1,321

Total current liabilities

41,084

40,388

Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs

18,837

22,269

Other non-current liabilities

7,296

9,546

Total liabilities

67,217

72,203

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued

--

--

Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued

30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,691,246 in

2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021

31

31

Additional paid-in capital

175,162

173,942

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(28,870)

(36,112)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation

adjustment

(2,608)

(2,375)

Treasury stock

(75,949)

(50,149)

Total shareholders' equity

67,766

85,337

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

134,983

$

157,540

© NRC Health

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 15:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 001 M 1 001 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 45,5%
