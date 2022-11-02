National Research : Q3 2022 Results Press Release

(If you do not wish to continue receiving these notices, please contact NRC Health at 402-475-2525.)

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES

THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

LINCOLN, Nebraska (November 1, 2022) - National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2022.

Regarding the Company's 2022 third quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We continued to grow revenue from new and existing customers in our core offerings, including our new Human Understanding Program. Overall revenue was approximately flat compared with the 2021 quarter due to the phase out of our Canadian operations and a decline in other non-core offerings. From a margin standpoint, investments in innovation initiatives, marketing and associate retention, increased operating expenses for the quarter. In addition, for the quarter, we paid $5.9 million in dividends and $3.6 million related to share repurchases."

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $37.7 million, compared to $37.8 million for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation's 2022 third quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890036554on November 2, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

