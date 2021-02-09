National Research : Q4 2020 Results Press Release

We continue to be inspired by the courageous efforts of our clients to provide care to their patients during the pandemic and are extremely proud of the work our associates are doing to support our clients. During a very challenging year, the strong demand for our Voice of the Customer (VoC) platform offerings in 2020 enabled our net new sales to increase over 2019 to $28.1 million. We believe our offerings are highly differentiated in our clients' eyes against competitive offerings from firms outside of the healthcare industry and legacy vendors within. This differentiation drove the decision of several more of the nation's largest and most prestigious healthcare systems to partner with NRC Health during 2020. We believe every added client deepens our moat and brings additive value to all current partners through the network effect as we continue our journey to enable human understanding.

NRC Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-to-Date 2020 Results

February 9, 2021

Total Recurring Contract Value increased by 6% at the end of the fourth quarter 2020 compared to the end of fourth quarter 2019, a subset of which is our VoC platform. Our VoC platform now comprises $116.4 million of Recurring Contract Value, an increase of 19% year- over-year. The increase in VoC platform revenue moved our overall revenue growth in a positive direction in the fourth quarter.

We believe the efficiencies inherent in our digital platform have led to long-term margin improvements, a hallmark of our financial performance. At the same time, decisions supporting our distributed workforce environment, accelerated improvement in our VoC platform offerings and shift in our Canadian business resulted in additional expenses that contributed to a decrease in operating income margin in 2020. Following is additional information regarding our fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results.

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $34.8 million, an increase of 7% over fourth quarter 2019. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $10.2 million or 29% of revenue, compared to $12.0 million or 37% of revenue for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses of $24.6 million for the fourth quarter 2020 increased by 19% compared to the fourth quarter 2020 total operating expenses of $20.7 million. Incremental expenses of $957,000 related to the accelerated improvement of our VoC platform offerings were incurred in the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter operating expenses also included approximately $1.2 million in expense primarily due to the change in the estimated lives of certain assets related to our transformation to a distributed workforce environment, which includes building renovations in our headquarters, as well as shortening the useful lives of the right of use assets associated with the Atlanta, Georgia, and Markham, Ontario, office leases based on the expectation that we will vacate the office spaces before the end of the lease term. In addition, we recorded a goodwill impairment adjustment for the Canadian reporting unit of $714,000 to reflect a reduction in expected future cash flows from our Canadian business due to our decision to not renew a client agreement, which accounted for the majority of the revenue in Canada. The decision not to renew was based on our determination that the services under the terms of the agreement could not be migrated to our VoC platform in an economically viable manner.

Total other expense decreased to $313,000 in the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $597,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease in other net expense was primarily from a gain on insurance recoveries for property damages, decreased interest expense due to the declining balance on our Term Loan and no borrowings on our Line of Credit during the 2020 period and revaluation on intercompany transactions due to changes in the foreign exchange rate.

The Company had an income tax provision of $1.7 million for fourth quarter 2020 compared to $2.7 million in 2019 with an effective tax rate of 17% for fourth quarter 2020 compared to 23% in 2019. This is primarily due to increased tax benefits of $1.0 million from the exercise and vesting of share-based compensation awards partially offset by a non-deductible goodwill impairment adjustment and higher state income taxes.