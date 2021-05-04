National Research : Digital Checkup with Patty Enrado with HIMSS Media Featuring Brian Wynne, Vice President at NRC Health

Each individual has their unique story, and to deliver a more human-centered healthcare delivery model, health systems must have a deep knowledge of each patient. Hear more from Brian Wynne, Vice President at NRC Health as he is featured in an interview on HIMMS TV discussing the importance of achieving Human Understanding.
