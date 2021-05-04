Log in
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
National Research : Digital Checkup with Patty Enrado with HIMSS Media Featuring Brian Wynne, Vice President at NRC Health

05/04/2021
Each individual has their unique story, and to deliver a more human-centered healthcare delivery model, health systems must have a deep knowledge of each patient. Hear more from Brian Wynne, Vice President at NRC Health as he is featured in an interview on HIMMS TV discussing the importance of achieving Human Understanding.

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 04 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2021 17:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 37,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 1 310 M 1 310 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 44,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Donald M. Berwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION20.58%1 310
CINTAS CORPORATION-0.80%36 834
TELEPERFORMANCE SE18.36%22 942
LG CORP.44.57%19 754
EDENRED1.59%14 045
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.68%13 750
