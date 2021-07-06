National Research : Real-time Feedback increases rapid cycle improvement for Magnet redesignation

Dayton Children's Hospital is one of only 31 Magnet-designated organizations in Ohio and represents approximately 7% of all of the highest-ranking U.S. healthcare organizations. To achieve this comprehensive designation, hospitals must have high-quality, consistent, and timely data to meet criteria measuring their processes.
The Magnet designation is highly sought-after-its hospitals have lower patient mortality, fewer medical complications, improved patient and employee safety, and higher patient and staff satisfaction. Dayton Children's Hospital leadership found all the innovative, forward-thinking functionality needed to achieve their Magnet redesignation through NRC Health's Real-time Feedback solution.
Read the full case study here.
Disclaimer
NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:07:06 UTC.