Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Research : Real-time Feedback increases rapid cycle improvement for Magnet redesignation

07/06/2021 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dayton Children's Hospital is one of only 31 Magnet-designated organizations in Ohio and represents approximately 7% of all of the highest-ranking U.S. healthcare organizations. To achieve this comprehensive designation, hospitals must have high-quality, consistent, and timely data to meet criteria measuring their processes.

The Magnet designation is highly sought-after-its hospitals have lower patient mortality, fewer medical complications, improved patient and employee safety, and higher patient and staff satisfaction. Dayton Children's Hospital leadership found all the innovative, forward-thinking functionality needed to achieve their Magnet redesignation through NRC Health's Real-time Feedback solution.

Read the full case study here.

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
10:08aNATIONAL RESEARCH  : Real-time Feedback increases rapid cycle improvement for Ma..
PU
07/02NATIONAL RESEARCH CORP  : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, A..
AQ
06/30NATIONAL RESEARCH  : Sentiment Toward Preference in Healthcare Should Alert Indu..
PU
06/28NATIONAL RESEARCH  : Three Ways to Improve Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Feed..
PU
06/23MARKET CHATTER : Daewoo Shipbuilding to Establish Global R&D Alliance to Develop..
MT
06/21NATIONAL RESEARCH  : Using star ratings and online provider monitoring to enhanc..
PU
06/17EQS-NEWS  : Proxalutamide's Pivotal Study of Treating COVID-19 Male Outpatients ..
DJ
06/16OPSENS  : Gets Funding Support to Jointly Develop Optical-Based Fuel Monitoring ..
MT
06/15NATIONAL RESEARCH  : 5 Strong Price-transparency Lessons NRC Health Say Consumer..
PU
06/10NATIONAL RESEARCH  : declares quarterly dividends, June 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 37,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 1 196 M 1 196 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION10.01%1 175
CINTAS CORPORATION8.50%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE27.09%24 313
LG CORP.4.18%15 059
EDENRED SE5.41%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.29%14 486