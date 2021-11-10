Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
New podcast episode: Engaging consumers in the midst of COVID chaos

11/10/2021 | 10:19am EST
The latest episode of NRC Health's new Patient No Longer podcast is now live! Join our host, Ryan Donohue, as he chats with Chris Bevolo, Chief Brand Officer at Revive Health, about engaging consumers in the midst of the chaos of COVID-19. Additional resource documents mentioned in this episode are attached here. Read case examples for building a post-health system brand, as well as the 2020 Consumer Trends Report. This is an episode not to miss, providing resources that will help you build your brand today.

Watch the video clip below. Click here to view the entire episode and subscribe today so you never miss an episode!

Disclaimer

NRC - National Research Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 15:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 133 M - -
Net income 2020 37,3 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,45 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,5x
Yield 2020 0,49%
Capitalization 1 239 M 1 239 M -
EV / Sales 2019 13,0x
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 44,9%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Lead Independent Director
JoAnn M. Martin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION13.96%1 239
CINTAS CORPORATION23.62%45 184
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.81%24 315
BUREAU VERITAS SA33.73%15 221
EDENRED SE-4.07%12 840
LG CORP.-2.07%12 707