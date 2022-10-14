Tear gas caused Indonesia's soccer disaster: investigators

That's according to the country's security minister on Friday (October 14).

The fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, have been investigating how more than 130 people died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1.

Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations had been handed to the president.

"The National Research and Innovation Agency are still investigating the toxicity of the tear gas used, but whatever the result is, it cannot diminish the conclusion that the massive number of deaths was mainly caused by tear gas."

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium.

It is a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.

The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches.

The team added that tear gas had been fired "indiscriminately" and the officers had employed "excessive" measures.

The police have sought to play down their role in the tragedy, emphasizing that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium, exacerbated the crush.

The police and military are investigating dozens of their officers.

The investigators concluded that the Indonesian football Association had been negligent by ignoring regulations and called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee.

It added that match organizer PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.