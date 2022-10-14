Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Research Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRC   US6373722023

NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION

(NRC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:08 2022-10-14 am EDT
40.41 USD   -1.74%
10/13BrainChip Adds JAST Learning Rule Technology to Patent Portfolio; Shares Up 3%
MT
10/04Lowly wax worm's saliva may boost fight against plastic pollution
RE
10/03National Research Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Summary

Tear gas caused Indonesia's soccer disaster: investigators

10/14/2022 | 10:30am EDT
STORY: A team of investigators in Indonesia has concluded that tear gas was the main cause of death in the country's recent soccer stampede.

That's according to the country's security minister on Friday (October 14).

The fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts, have been investigating how more than 130 people died in a crush after a match at Kanjuruhan stadium in East Java on October 1.

Coordinating Security Minister Mahfud MD said the findings, detailed in a 124-page list of recommendations had been handed to the president.

"The National Research and Innovation Agency are still investigating the toxicity of the tear gas used, but whatever the result is, it cannot diminish the conclusion that the massive number of deaths was mainly caused by tear gas."

Indonesian authorities and the Indonesian football Association have faced mounting questions and criticism over why police fired tear gas inside the stadium.

It is a crowd control measure banned by world soccer governing body FIFA.

The fact-finding team found the police personnel on duty had no knowledge of the prohibition of tear gas at soccer matches.

The team added that tear gas had been fired "indiscriminately" and the officers had employed "excessive" measures.

The police have sought to play down their role in the tragedy, emphasizing that narrow doors in the over-capacity stadium, exacerbated the crush.

The police and military are investigating dozens of their officers.

The investigators concluded that the Indonesian football Association had been negligent by ignoring regulations and called for the resignation of its chairman and executive committee.

It added that match organizer PT Liga Indonesia Baru had also been negligent.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 148 M - -
Net income 2021 37,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 25,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 1 018 M 1 018 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,09x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 511
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Research Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael D. Hays President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin R. Karas CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Senior Vice President
Jona S. Raasch Chief Operating Officer
John N. Nunnelly Independent Director
Donald M. Berwick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION-0.96%1 018
CINTAS CORPORATION-11.36%39 889
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-35.38%14 611
EDENRED SE16.24%11 476
BUREAU VERITAS SA-20.12%10 293
LG CORP.-5.32%8 494