COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

01/14/2022 | 08:31am EST
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable February 15, 2022 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2022.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned 3,195 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

(PRNewsfoto/National Retail Properties, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-dividend-declared-by-national-retail-properties-inc-301460013.html

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.
