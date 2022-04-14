Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Retail Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NNN   US6374171063

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

(NNN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/14 08:44:37 am EDT
45.99 USD   -0.15%
08:31aCommon dividend declared by national retail properties, inc.
PR
04/04National retail properties, inc. releases inaugural corporate responsibility & sustainability report
PR
03/09National Retail Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COMMON DIVIDEND DECLARED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

04/14/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a quarterly dividend of 53 cents per share payable May 16, 2022 to common shareholders of record on April 29, 2022. 

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 3,223 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

(PRNewsfoto/National Retail Properties, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/common-dividend-declared-by-national-retail-properties-inc-301524388.html

SOURCE National Retail Properties, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.
08:31aCommon dividend declared by national retail properties, inc.
PR
04/04National retail properties, inc. releases inaugural corporate responsibility & sustaina..
PR
03/09National Retail Properties, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended ..
CI
02/17NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/17Stephen a. ("steve") horn, jr. appointed to board of directors of national retail prope..
PR
02/17National Retail Properties, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. "Steve" Horn, Jr. to Board of Dire..
CI
02/10B. Riley Lowers National Retail Properties' Price Target to $50 from $55 as Single-Tena..
MT
02/10Raymond James Adjusts National Retail Properties' Price Target to $50 from $55, Maintai..
MT
02/10RBC Trims Price Target on National Retail Properties to $47 From $48, Citing Higher Ass..
MT
02/09SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Finishing Nearly 1% Higher As a Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations