  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  National Retail Properties, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NNN   US6374171063

NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

(NNN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
47.74 USD   -0.77%
04:34pNATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES : ELIZABETH CASTRO GULACSY APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC - Form 8-K
PU
04:33pNATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pElizabeth castro gulacsy appointed to board of directors of national retail properties, inc.
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Retail Properties : ELIZABETH CASTRO GULACSY APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC - Form 8-K

08/16/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
ELIZABETH CASTRO GULACSY APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

Orlando, Florida, August 16, 2022 - The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced that Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective August 17, 2022.

Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to have Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy join our Board. Her experience with SeaWorld Entertainment, Cross Country Healthcare and Ernst & Young will bring a fresh perspective and valuable insight as we continue to grow the company."

"I'm pleased to join Steve in welcoming Elizabeth Castro Gulacsy to the Board of Directors of National Retail Properties," said Steve Cosler, Chairman. "Her complementary skills will further strengthen our Board as we continue to move the company forward."

Ms. Castro Gulacsy has worked for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. since 2013, where she is currently providing CFO transition services and most recently served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from May 2021. Prior to that, she served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President, Financial Reporting, and Director, Financial Reporting. Previously, Ms. Castro Gulacsy was at Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., a publicly traded healthcare staffing company, from 2002 to 2013 where she most recently served as their Chief Accounting Officer, and earlier worked at Ernst & Young LLP where she most recently served as an audit manager. Ms. Castro Gulacsy currently serves on the audit committee for IAAPA, a global association for the theme park industry. Additionally, Ms. Castro Gulacsy previously served as Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens Conservation Fund. Ms. Castro Gulacsy is a graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and a Masters of Accounting and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

450 S. Orange Ave., Suite 900 Orlando, FL 32801

(800) NNN-REIT www.nnnreit.com

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2022, the company owned 3,305 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 33.8 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

Disclaimer

National Retail Properties Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 20:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 768 M - -
Net income 2022 323 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 902 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 4,51%
Capitalization 8 521 M 8 521 M -
EV / Sales 2022 16,2x
EV / Sales 2023 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 99,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 48,11 $
Average target price 49,08 $
Spread / Average Target 2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen A. Horn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin B. Habicht CFO, Secretary, Treasurer, EVP & Director
Steven Douglas Cosler Chairman
David M. Fick Independent Director
Edward J. Fritsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.0.08%8 521
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-29.12%37 073
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-4.22%17 716
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-4.22%14 602
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.00%11 347
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC.-4.72%7 255