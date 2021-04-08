National Retail Properties : 2020 Interactive Annual Report

MY FELLOW SHAREHOLDERS,

In a year that no one could have predicted, National Retail Properties benefited from its consistent long-term strategy,

its experienced and talented associates, and its conservative, low leverage balance sheet philosophy. Our mission to create long-term shareholder value has been and remains to:

1 2 3 Consistently grow Increase the annual Conservatively Core FFO per share over a dividend while prudently manage the multi-year timeframe managing the pay-out ratio balance sheet

By adhering to this mission for decades, we built a business that withstood a once-in-a-hundred-year pandemic with minimal long-term impact.

Our consistent strategy provided us with the perspective and ability to, among other things: (i) continue to pay, and even increase, our common stock dividend, (ii) structure collaborative rent deferral agreements with our relationship tenants, allowing our customers time to sort out the issues in their own business operations that were affected by the pandemic,

take a pause in our acquisition efforts until we had better clarity on real estate values and tenant business performance, establish a flexible work environment for our associates that promoted retention, collaboration and continued career development, and (v) wait patiently for the disruption in our stock price to subside before issuing any equity.

HIGHLIGHTS OF 2020

Before delving into the details of this past year, I want to offer my deepest appreciation to all of the associates at National Retail Properties for their hard work, perseverance, flexibility, collegiality, professionalism, and dedication in 2020. I could not be prouder of this talented team.

Although our long-standing track record of consistent per share growth was disrupted in 2020 due to the pandemic, these highlights demonstrate our positioning to return to our strategy to create long-term shareholder value in 2021 and beyond. Highlights for 2020 include:

Increasing the common stock dividend for the 31st consecutive year, a feat matched by only two other REITs and by less than 1% of all US public companies.

Raising $700 million of well-priced debt capital early in the year, which put us in a strong liquidity position as the pandemic began to spread, and enabled us to end 2020 with $267 million of cash in the bank and nothing drawn on our $900 million line of credit.

Reaching collaborative rent deferral agreements during the early stages of the pandemic with a number of our long-standing tenants, which solidified our relationships and set us up for future acquisition business with these appreciative tenants.

Steadily improving rent collections after the initial impact of the pandemic, ending the year with fourth quarter rent collections of 95.7%. For the year, we collected approximately 90% of the annual base rent due in 2020, with almost all of the balance being deferred (not forgiven) and scheduled for repayment over the following 18 months. This is a very strong showing compared to other retail real estate companies.

Supporting our associates and our community with programs and activities to advance associate well-being, employee engagement and community involvement; and,

Enhancing our executive leadership team with the appointment of Steve Horn, a 17-year veteran with the company, as our Chief Operating Officer.

In short, we remained consistent in our long-term perspective and business plan.