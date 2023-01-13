CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results

DULLES, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 18, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results.



There are two ways to access the event:

• Live Webcast Option Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.

Pre-registration is available for the event. • Conference Call Option Domestic: 888-394-8218 | International: 323-701-0225 Participant Code: 2903302 Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting the Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, January 13.



About CFC

Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $33 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.