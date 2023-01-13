Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRUC   US6374321056

NATIONAL RURAL UTILITIES COOPERATIVE FINANCE CORPORATION

(NRUC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
24.17 USD   +0.12%
04:18pCFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results
GL
2022CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 First-Quarter Financial Results
GL
2022National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Issues $400 Million Sustainability Bond
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results

01/13/2023 | 04:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DULLES, Va., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC) will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Wednesday, January 18, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. CFC CEO Andrew Don will provide a business update and CFC Senior Vice President and CFO Ling Wang will review CFC’s fiscal year 2023 second-quarter financial results.

There are two ways to access the event:

 Live Webcast Option
  Visit CFC’s investor Webcasts & Presentations page to join the webcast.
  Pre-registration is available for the event.
   
 Conference Call Option
  Domestic: 888-394-8218 | International: 323-701-0225
  Participant Code: 2903302
  Callers also can view a PDF of the slide presentation by visiting the Webcasts & Presentations page on the day of the call. It will be posted just prior to the broadcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Webcasts & Presentations page after the event. CFC’s Form 10-Q for the period ending November 30, 2022, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today, January 13.

About CFC
Created and owned by America’s electric cooperative network, the National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation (CFC)—a nonprofit finance cooperative with $33 billion in assets—provides unparalleled industry expertise, flexibility and responsiveness to serve the needs of our member-owners. CFC is an equal opportunity provider. Visit us online at www.nrucfc.coop.

Contact:   Heesun Choi  
  Capital Markets Relations
  investorrelations@nrucfc.coop 
  800-424-2954


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about NATIONAL RURAL UTILITIES COOPERATIVE FINANCE CORPORATION
04:18pCFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 Second-Quarter Financial Results
GL
2022CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2023 First-Quarter Financial Results
GL
2022National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Issues $400 Million Sustainability Bond
MT
2022CFC Issues Second Sustainability Bond to Support Electric Cooperatives
GL
2022CFC Issues Second Sustainability Bond to Support Electric Cooperatives
GL
2022CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
2022CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
GL
2022CFC's Initial 2021 Key Ratio Trend Analysis Results Demonstrate Cooperatives' Financial..
GL
2022CFC's Initial 2021 Key Ratio Trend Analysis Results Demonstrate Cooperatives' Financial..
GL
2022CFC To Host Conference Call on Fiscal Year 2022 Third-Quarter Financial Results
GL
More news
Chart NATIONAL RURAL UTILITIES COOPERATIVE FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart