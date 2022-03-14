Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. National Steel Industry Co. Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAST   JO4101111014

NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

(NAST)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  03-12
1.17 JOD   -4.88%
09:34aNATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : G.a (nast) 2022 03 14
PU
03/13NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 03 13
PU
02/15NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 02 15
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Steel Industry : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 03 14

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY

ﺐﻠﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 14-03-2022 09:31:26 AM

AM 09:31:26 2022-03-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Corporate Governance

ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Referring to Article (5.T) of the Corporate Governance

ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (ﺭ) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ

Directive for the year 2017. Related to the tasks and

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻤﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ

ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ , ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ

responsibilities Of the Board of Directors regarding the

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﻳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺁ ﺪﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ

agenda of the General Assembly meeting, please be

, 05/3653903 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺲﻛﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻭﺍ nationalsteel1979@gmail.com

informed that the Board of Directors has approved a

ﻦﻣ %5 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺞﻴﺘﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﺬﻫ ﻥﺍ ﺚﻴﺣ

mechanism for sending the proposal to the company's

ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺎﺑ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﺣﺍﺮﺘﻗﺎﺑ ﺎﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﻬﻘﺣ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ

email nationalsteel1979@gmail.com , or fax the number

2022/4/7 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

3653903 as this mechanism allows shareholders who

ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺘﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ

. ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ

own at least 5% of the company's shares that they have

the right to provide us annually with their proposals to

add items to the agenda of the general assembly meeting

scheduled , to be held on 7-4-2022, provided that the

proposal is among the items allowed to be discussed in

the ordinary general assembly meeting .

14-03-2022

14-03-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: tarik jamous

tarik jamous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

National Steel Industry Company PSC published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY CO. LTD.
09:34aNATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : G.a (nast) 2022 03 14
PU
03/13NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 03 13
PU
02/15NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 02 15
PU
02/01NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Board Of Directors-(NAST)-2022-02-01
PU
01/12NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 01 12
PU
2021NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY : Disclosure (NAST) 2021 11 25
PU
2021National Steel Industry Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
2021National Steel Industry Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021National Steel Industry Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
2020National Steel Industry Co. Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
Net income 2020 -0,15 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2020 0,46 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,44 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,13x
EV / Sales 2020 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY CO. LTD.
Duration : Period :
National Steel Industry Co. Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hisham Jamal Said Al-Mufleh General Manager
Ahmad Abdul Hafiz Ahmad Gheith Chief Financial Officer
Jamal Nasri Jamal Al-Mufleh Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Tariq Harb Abdul Qader Jamous Chief Administrative Officer
Amr Nizar Rashed Al-Halabi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY CO. LTD.-14.60%5
NUCOR18.48%36 399
ARCELORMITTAL-1.62%27 571
TATA STEEL LIMITED17.09%20 736
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.73%17 249
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION12.00%16 541