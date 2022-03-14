National Steel Industry : Disclosure (NAST) 2022 03 14

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NATIONAL STEEL INDUSTRY
ﺐﻠﺼﻟﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺼﻟ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 14-03-2022 09:31:26 AM
AM 09:31:26 2022-03-14 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Corporate Governance
ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Referring to Article (5.T) of the Corporate Governance
ﺔﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺔﻤﻛﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ (ﺭ) ﺪﻨﺒﻟﺍ (5) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﺍ
Directive for the year 2017. Related to the tasks and
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺕﺎﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻣﻭ ﻡﺎﻬﻤﺑ ﺔﻘﻠﻌﺘﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2017 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﺔﺟﺭﺪﻤﻟﺍ
ﻥﺄﺑ ﻢﻠﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﺟﺮﻳ , ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺹﻮﺼﺨﺑ
responsibilities Of the Board of Directors regarding the
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻞﻴﻤﻳﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺳﺭﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺁ ﺪﻤﺘﻋﺍ ﺪﻗ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ
agenda of the General Assembly meeting, please be
, 05/3653903 ﻢﻗﺭ ﺲﻛﺎﻔﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻭﺍ nationalsteel1979@gmail.com
informed that the Board of Directors has approved a
ﻦﻣ %5 ﻦﻋ ﻞﻘﻳ ﻻ ﺎﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻠﻤﻳ ﻦﻳﺬﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻠﻟ ﺞﻴﺘﺗ ﺔﻴﻟﻻﺍ ﺬﻫ ﻥﺍ ﺚﻴﺣ
mechanism for sending the proposal to the company's
ﻰﻠﻋ ﺩﻮﻨﺑ ﺔﻓﺎﺿﺎﺑ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﺣﺍﺮﺘﻗﺎﺑ ﺎﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺎﻧﺪﻳﻭﺰﺗ ﻢﻬﻘﺣ ﻦﻣ ﻥﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ
email nationalsteel1979@gmail.com , or fax the number
2022/4/7 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
3653903 as this mechanism allows shareholders who
ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺎﻬﺘﺸﻗﺎﻨﻣ ﺡﻮﻤﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺩﻮﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻤﺿ ﻦﻣ ﺡﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﻥﻮﻜﻳ ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ
. ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ
own at least 5% of the company's shares that they have
|
the right to provide us annually with their proposals to
|
add items to the agenda of the general assembly meeting
|
scheduled , to be held on 7-4-2022, provided that the
|
proposal is among the items allowed to be discussed in
|
the ordinary general assembly meeting .
14-03-2022
14-03-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: tarik jamous
tarik jamous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
