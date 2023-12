National Steel Industry Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in the manufacture and marketing a range of steel and metal products, which are used in the construction industry, such as reinforced steel bars, square bars, steel flats and lightweight steel angles. The Company's factory is located in Al Zarqa Industrial area. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is the National Company for Steel Technology Ltd, and the Company owns 84%-stake in Jordanian Investment Co's share capital. The Company's major shareholders include Arab Bank Limited, Jordanian Iron and Steel Industry Company and The Housing Bank for Trade & Finance.