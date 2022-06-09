Log in
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
National Storage Affiliates Announces Management Promotion
BU
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST : Company Update June 2022
PU
National Storage Affiliates Announces Management Promotion

06/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the promotion, effective July 1, 2022, of David Cramer from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Tamara Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased to announce Dave’s promotion to President of NSA. This promotion acknowledges his current and growing responsibilities and ongoing contributions to our Company’s success. We believe the Company will benefit from Dave’s elevated leadership role as well as his focus on operational execution and growth through acquisitions given his invaluable industry experience and proven track record of results.”

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,061 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.4 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 784 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 008 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,5x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 4 530 M 4 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,62x
EV / Sales 2023 8,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 175
Free-Float 92,5%
Managers and Directors
Tamara D. Fischer President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Brandon S. Togashi CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Arlen D. Nordhagen Executive Chairman
David G. Cramer Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Chapman Independent Trustee
