National Storage Affiliates Announces Management Promotion

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the promotion, effective July 1, 2022, of David Cramer from his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer.

Tamara Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased to announce Dave’s promotion to President of NSA. This promotion acknowledges his current and growing responsibilities and ongoing contributions to our Company’s success. We believe the Company will benefit from Dave’s elevated leadership role as well as his focus on operational execution and growth through acquisitions given his invaluable industry experience and proven track record of results.”

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,061 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.4 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

