    NSA   US6378701063

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST

(NSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-03 pm EST
42.04 USD   -1.01%
08:33aNational Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
01/25National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions
BU
01/18Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust With Peer Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Date of its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

02/06/2023 | 08:33am EST
National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the Company will release financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023. NSA will host a conference call to discuss its financial results, current market conditions and future outlook at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Following prepared remarks, management will accept questions from registered financial analysts. All other participants are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link found on the Company’s website.

Conference Call and Webcast:
Date/Time: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET
Webcast link available at: www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com
Domestic (toll free): 877-407-9711
International: 412-902-1014

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on NSA’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. Any transcription, recording or retransmission of the Company’s conference call and webcast in any way are strictly prohibited without the prior written consent of NSA.

Supplemental materials will be posted to the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2023 Global Property CEO Conference on March 6 – 8, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,100 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 71.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 1000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.


© Business Wire 2023
